JOHNSON CITY — It’s a pretty good time of the season to get a signature win.
That’s exactly what first-year East Tennessee State women’s basketball coach Simon Harris did Thursday night.
Courtney Moore scored a career-high 26 points as the Bucs knocked off second-place Wofford 70-64 in a Southern Conference game at Brooks Gym.
“It was so fun,” Harris said. “It was one of the efforts where we were trying to do certain things and we executed the game plan to a really high level.”
The Bucs, who suffered through a 13-game losing streak this season, have won four of their last seven games. They’re 6-20 overall, 5-8 in the SoCon. Wofford fell to 15-12, 10-3.
The Terriers had beaten ETSU 73-51 earlier in the season. This time, the Bucs didn’t back down. They had an answer for every Wofford run and they often included Moore.
The freshman guard made 5 of her 10 shots from 3-point range and 7 of 10 from the line. It was fitting that Moore’s two free throws with 3.4 seconds left iced the victory.
“I told her she’s the best player on the floor when she decides to be,” Harris said. “She really does a great job of leading the team.”
Demi Burdick added 10 points for ETSU, including a game-changing personal 5-0 run near the end of the third quarter that put ETSU up for good. Jakhyia Davis had 12 rebounds as the Bucs out-rebounded Wofford 42-38.
Carly Hooks had nine points, five assists and seven rebounds for ETSU.
Moore made two important 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. When the first one swished with 7:47 left, she clapped her hands like she knew what was about to happen.
“My teammates have confidence in me, everybody has confidence in me and I have confidence in myself,” Moore said. “It feels great.”
A 24-point third quarter set ETSU up in good shape. After three quarters, the Bucs led 49-46. The Terriers got within one point in the fourth quarter, but the Bucs never gave up the lead.
The Bucs led 18-10 after one quarter and then went cold. They made just 1 of 12 shots in the second quarter and it was the last one with seven seconds left
Despite ETSU’s shooting slump, Wofford could manage only a 29-25 lead at halftime.
Wofford was led by Lilly Hatton’s 17 points. Reagan Rapert added 15.
The Bucs close the regular season Saturday with a noon home game against Furman. Wofford travels to Chattanooga that day.