The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team opens the postseason Thursday, hoping to improve on a season that didn’t produce many victories.
The Bucs take on defending tournament champion Samford in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament at noon in Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.
ETSU enters the postseason with a 3-15 record with wins over Longwood, Newberry and UNC Greensboro. The Bucs were 1-10 in SoCon games and are seeded eighth in the field.
The Bucs enter the tournament on a six-game losing streak. Their last win came Jan. 24 against UNC Greensboro.
Samford, which has won the regular-season championship two years in a row, is 14-8 overall and went 11-2 in league play.
ETSU had two players — Carly Hooks and Jakhyia Davis — chosen to the SoCon’s all-freshman team. Hooks averaged 9.1 points per game, while Davis averaged 8.6 points while leading the team at 6.6 rebounds per game.
Also for ETSU, Jasmine Sanders averages 8.9 points, while Mykia Dowdel averages 8.3.
The winner advances to Friday’s noon semifinal against the winner of Wofford and UNCG. The championship game is scheduled for Sunday at noon.
SCOUTING SAMFORD
The Bucs will be facing an opponent flush with SoCon awards. Samford coach Carley Kuhns was chosen as the league’s coach of the year. Junior guard Andrea Cournoyer was the player of the year and a member of the SoCon’s all-defensive team.
Also making all-conference from the Bulldogs were senior center Natalie Armstrong (first team) and junior forward Annie Ramil (second team).
Kuhns was honored for guiding Samford to its second SoCon regular-season championship in her second year. Cournoyer leads the SoCon in scoring and steals, averaging 18.0 points and 3.0 steals per game. She also makes 86% of her free throws.
LAST MEETING
Samford won the two teams’ only meeting this season 77-58 on Feb. 20. Hooks had 16 points and Davis had 15.
Armstrong led the Bulldogs with 21 points and 14 rebounds, while Cournoyer added 17 points.
LAST TIME OUT
ETSU closed the regular season with a close call against a top team, falling to second-seeded Mercer, 76-73.