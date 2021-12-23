JOHNSON CITY — It was a frustrating start to the Christmas break for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team.
The Bucs gave up a pair of big runs to St. Bonaventure and fell 56-49 on Thursday afternoon at Brooks Gym.
The Bucs rallied from a 13-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to pull within three with less than a minute to go. However, four free throws by Asianae Johnson and Maddie Dziezgowski iced the game for the Bonnies (8-3).
It was the ninth straight loss for the Bucs (1-12).
“Those runs you can’t anticipate happening,” ETSU coach Simon Harris said. “My biggest disappointment is we started the game down 7-0. We play even from that point, but it’s a seven-point game. Our approach needs to change where we control what we can from the jump. It’s having the belief in yourself instead of letting other people dictate what it is.”
ETSU erased that early 7-0 deficit and took a 14-13 lead right before the end of the first quarter. The Bucs pushed ahead 25-17 in the second quarter when Abby Carrington sank a 3-pointer on a fast break.
But St. Bonaventure ended the half on a 13-2 run and took a 28-27 lead into the intermission. Another Bonnies run, 16-0 over nearly a six-minute stretch, gave them a 48-35 lead heading into the final quarter.
Courtney Moore drove the lane for the first basket of the fourth quarter to start ETSU's comeback. The Bucs outscored the Bonnies 9-1 over the first six minutes of the fourth.
Moore finished with a team-best 11 points. Sarah Thompson, the former Gate City standout, and Aaliyah Vananda each scored 10. All are freshman guards.
Jakhyia Davis, ETSU's 6-foot-3 post player, had nine points and pulled down a career-high 17 rebounds.
“That’s so awesome for her. We’ve been having conversations about her elevating her play,” Harris said. “She’s had the opportunity to do so and she’s really capitalizing on it.”
Johnson paced St. Bonaventure with 16 points. Tori Harris and Dziezgowski each added 14, and Tianna Johnson had nine with nine rebounds.
ETSU was hampered by 16 turnovers that the Bonnies turned into eight points.
“Some of those cross-court passes drive you crazy. We have continual conversations about doing the things that we practice,” Harris said. “You have some turnovers and they make you pay for them. We have some indecision and confusion. That happens when you’re playing some young women who are earning more time, but we will clean that up.”
NEXT UP
ETSU hopes to clean it up when it hosts Lynchburg College on Jan. 2 at 2 p.m.