JOHNSON CITY — Simon Harris was as curious as anybody before his East Tennessee State women’s basketball team took the floor for the first time.
When the game began, he liked what he saw.
ETSU made Harris’ debut as a head coach a successful one, rolling past Lane College 94-35 in an exhibition game Wednesday night at Brooks Gym.
“The thing that I commended them on was sticking to the game plan,” said Harris, whose team opens the season for real Tuesday at Cleveland State. “A lot of what we were trying to get we got. And I think if we had a couple of more makes here and there we would have been a little bit better at that.”
At one point in the fourth quarter, Harris got excited and found himself coaching from under the basket. The officials politely reminded him to stay on his sideline.
“I’m still used to the practice reps,” Harris said. “I just kind of forgot. I get so into it. Now I know.”
Damiah Griffin led ETSU with an efficient 18 points, making 6 of 7 of her shots and all three of her free throws. The UT-Martin transfer was 3 of 4 on 3-pointers.
“It was nerve-wracking at first but everybody was excited,” Griffin said.
“It was a good thing to get that out of the way. It was exciting for everyone.”
Courtney Moore added 16 points for the Bucs, while Carly Hooks had 14 and Jamir Huston had 13. Point guard Kaia Upton had seven of ETSU’s 22 assists.
In all, 12 players scored for ETSU as Harris was able to give everybody plenty of playing time.
Lane, an NCAA Division II school from Jackson, Tennessee, offered little resistance and that was fine with Harris.
“You respect your opponent utterly,” Harris said. “But we compete against ourselves.”
Freshman Sarah Thompson, an all-state guard from Gate City, was in ETSU’s starting lineup. The 2021 Times News Southwest Virginia female athlete of the year finished with four points on 2-for-7 shooting.
“The expectation of our program is to play as hard as you can for as long as you can, and she’s one of the ones who have done that the most,” Harris said.
“I reward that. You don’t have to ask her to do things and I wanted to reward that,” he said.
ETSU out-rebounded Lane 50-30 with Huston and Jakhyia Davis each getting eight.
The Bucs made 54% of their shots, going 9 of 24 from 3-point range and 19 of 29 from the foul line.
ETSU forced 30 turnovers while committing 19 of its own and outscored Lane 24-2 in the third quarter.