By Jeff Birchfield
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team used the old formula of rebounding and defense to pick up a key Southern Conference win Thursday night at Brooks Gym.
Coming up with the crucial defensive stops when needed, the Lady Bucs captured a 76-69 victory over Samford inside Brooks Gym. Overall, ETSU held a 45-36 rebounding advantage and forced 20 Samford turnovers.
It was the second Southern Conference win in the last four games for the improving Lady Bucs, who are now 3-17 overall and 2-5 in league play. The Lady Bulldogs fell to 8-13, 3-4.
Demi Burdick and Jakhyia Davis controlled much of the action in the post. Burdick, a 6-2 junior transfer from UT-Martin, totaled nine points and eight rebounds. Davis, a 6-3 freshman from Oak Ridge, finished with eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Their efforts led to more field-goal attempts and it wasn’t by accident.
“It was concerted effort with Jakhyia and Demi,” ETSU coach Simon Harris said. “They’re large post players who know how to eat up space. When we walked up the steps, we told them it was going to be a dogfight.
“It was good to see that tone set. The game plan, we knew their numbers on the glass. We offensive rebounded harder than we usually do, but we wanted to do that with them in a zone. Thankfully, we took care of that and didn’t rush too much in the offense.”
ETSU’s scorers hit the crucial shots when needed.
Damiah Griffin led the way with 14 points, while Carly Hooks and Courtney Moore each scored a dozen. There was more balance with nine points for Aaliyah Vananda.
Moore hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 4:34 left to give ETSU its first double-digit lead at 66-56. It was part of an 8-0 run over 1:28. Moore, who also had six assists, said the key was to keep the pressure on.
“We had to stick with the game plan to play as hard as we can as long as we can,” Moore said. “Their deficit still wasn’t large (after the run), so we had to stick together and keep fighting. We knew the game wasn’t over and we couldn’t let up.”
Andrea Cournoyer had a game-high 19 points for Samford. Mallory Hampton scored 13 points and Sussy Ngulefac finished with 10.
The teams were close throughout the first three quarters with five ties and eight lead changes. Samford held an 18-16 advantage after one quarter, but ETSU pulled ahead for a 33-27 halftime lead. The Lady Bulldogs battled back for a 51-50 lead heading into the final stanza.
Burdick, who took off her cumbersome knee brace three weeks ago against advice, logged key minutes in that fourth quarter. She talked about her and Davis being aggressive on the interior.
“We’ve been talking about rebounding being something we needed to improve on,” Burdick said. “We haven’t been terrible, but there have been games with the teams outrebounding us. We tried to attack and still missed a few here and there. I went against the advice to take the brace off, but I feel it’s the been the right decision. I feel good.”
NEXT UP
ETSU has a daunting task ahead when it faces league-leading Mercer on Saturday at noon. Samford heads to Chattanooga on Saturday for a 3 p.m. matchup.