BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — East Tennessee State’s Carly Hooks scored a career-high 16 points, but Southern Conference-leading Samford outscored the Bucs 44-24 over the middle two quarters to take a 77-58 win in a women’s basketball matchup Saturday.
Hooks, a freshman guard, scored the Bucs’ first five points, helping them take an 11-3 lead six minutes into the game.
Natalie Armstrong then got the home team going, putting up six of the Bulldogs’ eight straight points and tying the game at 11.
Up 36-31 at halftime, Samford scored the first 11 points coming out of the locker room — and 20 of the first 23 — to take command of the game. The Bulldogs were out front 59-41 after three.
ETSU (3-12, 1-7) made a push to start the fourth quarter, cutting its deficit to 13 with less than six minutes remaining, but Samford (13-8, 10-2) countered and never let the Bucs back in it.
Freshman center Jakhyia Davis had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds, also snagging three steals, for ETSU. She and Hooks combined to score 28 of the Bucs’ first 48 points.
Armstrong finished with a game-high 21 points and hauled down 14 rebounds. Andrea Cournoyer added 17 points for Samford.
UP NEXT
Entering the final week of regular-season play, ETSU is scheduled to host Chattanooga on Thursday at Brooks Gym. However, pending changes to the slate to accommodate missed games are likely to mean changes.