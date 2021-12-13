WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team had a tough morning.
Playing an early contest against Wake Forest, the Bucs (1-9) fell victim to the Jewel Spear show in a 90-58 loss on Monday at LJVM Coliseum.
Spear knocked down 10 of 17 shots from 3-point range and 14 of 25 overall in a 40-point performance. She also had three assists.
Courtney Moore stood strong for ETSU, totaling a career-high 18 points with a 4-of-12 showing from 3. Moore also had four assists and a pair of steals.
The Bucs recorded seven steals and made 10 of 10 foul shots, the first time this season they were perfect from the free-throw line.
The teams were tied at 12 after one quarter and the Demon Deacons (9-1) were up only 35-29 at halftime. Wake Forest took command in the third quarter, however, outscoring ETSU 27-12.
Carly Hooks and Abby Carrington added 11 points each for ETSU, Carrington hitting all three attempts from behind the arc, and Jamir Huston chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Malaya Cowles finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds and made 9 of 9 shots from the field for Wake Forest. Demeara Hinds grabbed 12 rebounds and Alyssa Andrews had 11. Reagan Conley totaled 14 points off the bench.
UP NEXT
ETSU plays Thursday at Jacksonville State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.