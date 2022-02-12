CHATTANOOGA — After letting a healthy halftime lead get away, East Tennessee State made the plays it needed to make.
The Bucs came through in crunch time Saturday and picked up their first road victory of the season, 65-62 over Chattanooga in a Southern Conference women’s basketball game at McKenzie Arena.
Highlighted by a 10-0 run and seven points apiece from Jakhyia Davis and Amaya Adams, ETSU (4-19, 3-7) outscored the Mocs 24-11 in the second quarter to head into intermission up 40-24.
Chattanooga (6-19, 4-6) countered with a 23-8 third period and scored the first five points of the fourth to go up 52-48. Courtney Moore then sank a 3-pointer and Davis canned a jumper to give the lead back to ETSU.
Following an Addie Porter bucket for the Mocs’ final lead, a Demi Burdick jump shot triggered a 9-0 Bucs run for an 62-54 advantage with 2:45 left. But the Mocs had another run in them, and an 8-2 spurt left Chattanooga down by just two, 64-62, with 46 seconds remaining.
ETSU freshman Sarah Thompson followed by making 1 of 2 free throws with 12 seconds on the clock, and Chattanooga’s Dena Jarrells missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
Davis shot 7-for-12 from the field, and she and Moore finished with 15 points and seven rebounds apiece. Adams added nine points, and Thompson and Abby Carrington each scored eight.
Burdick grabbed eight boards and Thompson five to help the Bucs outrebound the Mocs 42-33.
Jarrells led Chattanooga with 15 points and four assists. Karsen Murphy had 14 points, six blocks and five rebounds off the bench, Amaria Pugh had 10 points and four steals, and Sigrun Olafsdottir finished with eight points and six rebounds.
ETSU broke a five-game losing streak against the Mocs with just its ninth win in 39 games in Chattanooga.
UP NEXT
The Bucs return to action Thursday night at Western Carolina.