JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s women came out hot from 3-point range Saturday but couldn’t keep up the pace.
Tierra Hodges had a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds and Furman closed the regular season with a 62-51 Southern Conference victory over the Bucs at Brooks Gym.
ETSU made 5 of 6 shots from long range in the first quarter and jumped to a 19-9 lead over the third-place Paladins. Hodges then kept Furman in the game and proved too much for the Bucs to handle the rest of the way.
Hodges made 11 of 11 from the free-throw line, where the Paladins (17-11, 10-4) went 17-for-19. They were whistled for only four fouls all afternoon, and the Bucs (6-21, 5-9) were only 2-for-2 at the line.
The Bucs, the seventh seed for the SoCon tournament, will take on No. 2 Wofford on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Jakhyiah Davis led ETSU with 13 points and hit 6 of 9 from the field. Aaliyah Vananda added 10 points.
Grace van Rij added 11 points for the Paladins.
Reinhardt 72, Milligan 57
KINGSPORT — Reinhardt overcame Milligan’s strong start to win the Appalachian Athletic Conference championship at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.
After the Buffs (25-8) scored the first eight points, the fifth-seeded Eagles (20-13) fought back and used a 22-1 run to take a 37-26 lead into the break. Reinhardt led by double digits most of the second half on its way to earning an automatic bid to the NAIA tournament.
Tournament MVP Abi Haynes scored 29 points for the Eagles.
Jaycie Jenkins led Milligan with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Halie Padgett added 11 points and seven boards, Lauren Longmire scored 13 and Kayla Romines had 11.
The Buffs must wait to see if they make the NAIA field with an at-large bid. Selections will be announced Thursday.
Union edged Montreat 84-79 on Saturday for the AAC men’s title. Tournament MVP Markelle Turner scored 36 points for the Bulldogs (25-8), who won their ninth straight league tournament title.