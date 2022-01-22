JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team got back on the winning track with a 68-45 Southern Conference victory over Western Carolina on Saturday at Brooks Gym.
ETSU, which had lost 13 straight heading into Saturday’s game, was up 38-16 at halftime and never trailed.
Amaya Adams led the Bucs (2-15, 1-3) with 10 points and five rebounds. Courtney Moore finished with 10 points and six assists, and Sarah Thompson also scored 10 points.
“It feels great. It was the total package today,” ETSU coach Simon Harris said. ”We needed to put together four quarters. I’d say 3½ were to that standard today. I couldn’t be more proud of the buy-in, the lock-in of what we had today.
“I wrote down two things as we were walking to the court. That was effort and buy-in. We just came in and got it done. It was a concerted effort of doing what we have to do.”
Demi Burdick and Abby Carrington each scored eight points and Carrington dished five assists. ETSU had 18 assists on 24 field goals and went 12-for-22 from 3-point range. Every Bucs player who hit the court scored at least one point.
“Game plan, be unselfish. It’s not about you, it’s not about us,” Harris said. “It says ETSU on the front. We don’t put names on the back. We talked about making great plays for one another instead of good ones for yourself. Today was a big step for us.”
ETSU held the Catamounts (5-12, 0-6) to 30.2% shooting from the field.
Joi Reid led the Catamounts with nine points. Tembre Moates came off the bench to score eight.
UP NEXT
After its fourth game in eight days, ETSU returns to action Thursday at Furman.