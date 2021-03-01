East Tennessee State’s football game against Wofford, scheduled for Saturday in Spartanburg, South Carolina, was postponed Monday.
Wofford dropped below the guideline of available players at a specific position group as the result of a combination of player coronavirus opt-outs and injuries, necessitating the postponement.
ETSU (1-0, 1-0) opened the season with a 24-17 home win over Samford on Feb. 20 before a bye week last week. The Bucs will play host to Furman (1-1, 1-1), the preseason favorite in the league’s media poll, on March 13.
Wofford (1-1, 1-1), the SoCon coaches’ preseason favorite, beat Mercer 31-14 on Feb. 20 and fell 24-12 at Chattanooga on Saturday. The Terriers will turn their attention to a March 13 contest at Samford (1-1, 1-1).