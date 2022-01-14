JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is coming off a loss, but it was one that showed the Bucs there’s hope as they head into the meat of the Southern Conference schedule.
“I told my team the good thing is there’s more games left,” said ETSU coach Desmond Oliver, whose team plays at Samford on Saturday. “And I really believe that there’s no one in the conference — when it comes to us getting it right for 40 minutes — that we can’t go beat and win a championship.”
The key was getting right for 40 minutes. The Bucs looked like a contender Wednesday night for most of the game against Furman. They led for almost 31 minutes but faded down the stretch. The Paladins scored the final nine points for a 78-69 win.
“These losses that we’re taking make it hard to win a championship in the regular season and now it puts all your eggs in one basket of your tournament play,” Oliver said. “But there’s no one that we can’t beat. We just have to finish games.”
The Bucs (10-8, 2-3) and Bulldogs (11-5, 1-3) meet at the Pete Hannah Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Tipoff time is 4 p.m. The teams did not face each other last season after both scheduled games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS
Samford has lost only once in seven home games. The Bulldogs, who have a win over Mississippi to their credit, are coming off a loss to Wofford.
Ques Glover, a 6-foot sophomore from Bearden, leads the Bulldogs at 18.6 points and 5.3 assists per game. Jermaine Marshall, a 6-6 sophomore, averages 11.9 points and 8.6 rebounds.
Bucky McMillian is in his second year as Samford’s coach. He was 6-13 in his first season.
ETSU BY THE NUMBERS
The Bucs’ scoring race is getting closer. David Sloan leads the way at 12.8 points per game, Ledarrius Brewer is at 12.2 and Jordan King is at 12.0.
One of those three had led the team in scoring on every game until Ty Brewer’s team-best 15 points against Furman. Ty Brewer leads the team in rebounding at 6.6 per game and has been the Bucs’ top rebounder in nine of the past 14 games.
ON THE HORIZON
ETSU returns home for a three-game homestand, beginning Monday when Mercer visits Freedom Hall.
The Bucs host The Citadel on Jan. 22 and UNC Greensboro on Jan. 26.