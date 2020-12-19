JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State men's basketball team hadn’t lost to a non-Division I opponent since 1988.
That streak looked to be in jeopardy for much of Saturday’s game against Lee University at Freedom Hall.
The Bucs finally pulled away for a 62-53 win over the Division II Flames to extend their winning streak against non-DI opponents to 67 games.
Struggling offensively and only once able to open a 10-point lead, the Bucs (4-3) trailed 49-48 after Quay Kennedy’s free throw with 5:09 remaining. ETSU regained the lead on a 3-point goal by Serrel Smith Jr. 22 seconds later to spark an 11-1 run.
However, the game remained close until the end, still a two-possession game until Vonnie Patterson’s free throw with 27 seconds left.
“The credit goes to Lee. They’re a well-coached team, a NCAA Division II tournament team last season,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said. “They run the Princeton offense and there are back cuts. We were trying to scheme a little different, but on one day’s prep, it’s hard to pick up.”
Shay noted the Bucs' strong finish in which they held the Flames to one field goal over the last 5:49 of the game. The defensive effort included limiting Lee to 18-of-53 shooting from the field and outscoring the Flames 18-0 in points off turnovers. Smith had five steals for the Bucs, who forced 19 turnovers overall.
The offense also came through at the end. The Bucs made four of their last five field goals.
“They gave us a good fight until the end. We had to stay together,” Patterson said. “When they went up one point, we came to a huddle and were like, ‘We have to get ourselves out of this hole.’ Sometimes the shots aren’t falling, but we have to keep running the offense and it came through at the end. People started making shots and we were moving the ball better.”
Damari Monsanto had a team-best 11 points, followed by Patterson with 10 and Ledarrius Brewer with nine and eight rebounds. Adding to the balance, Silas Adheke had eight points and eight rebounds and Ty Brewer also scored eight points.
The Bucs have a game at Alabama coming up Tuesday, but Patterson and Ty Brewer insisted the Bucs weren’t looking ahead. Patterson compared Lee’s frustrating, slow style of play to that of VMI, while Brewer felt the game exposed some areas in need of improvement.
“We saw some things we need to work on,” Brewer said. “Even though we got the ‘W,’ we need to get our offense together. By the time we play Alabama, I feel like we should have the offense together.”
The Bucs made 22 of 54 shots (40.7%), including a 4-of-19 effort from 3-point range. The Flames employed a 2-3 zone and pack-line defense for much of the game, but that not why Shay felt the Bucs had a tough time scoring.
“We got some good, open looks. We ran a play where Damari had a wide-open 3 in front of the bench and he missed it,” Shay said. “Now when they ended up taking the lead, we took some bad shots, some ‘my turn’ shots, which allowed them back in the game. Rather than working to get the best shot that ETSU can, we took some bad isolated jump shots.”
Kennedy led Lee with 13 points and seven rebounds. Beyaun Hendricks scored 11 points and Jayce Willingham totaled 10 points and seven rebounds.
UP NEXT
The Bucs are scheduled to go to Tuscaloosa to play Alabama on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.