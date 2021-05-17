JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State will kick off the new football season on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Vanderbilt, a game that comes a mere five months after the Bucs concluded their pandemic-delayed spring season.
ETSU's six-game home slate will begin Sept. 11 with a visit from NCAA Division II Virginia-Wise. Delaware State will take on ETSU at Greene Stadium on Sept. 18.
The Bucs will open Southern Conference play on Sept. 25 at Samford. From there, ETSU will take on Wofford (home, Oct. 2), The Citadel (home, Oct. 9), Chattanooga (away, Oct. 16), Furman (away, Oct. 23), VMI (home, Nov. 6) Western Carolina (away, Nov. 13) and Mercer (home, Nov. 20).
Oct. 2 will be Family Weekend at Greene Stadium and Nov. 6 will be the homecoming game.
Kickoff times are still to be announced.