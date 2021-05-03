JOHNSON CITY — Coming off its third straight Southern Conference men’s tennis championship, East Tennessee State will face No. 11 seed Georgia this weekend in the NCAA tournament.
Watching Monday night at the D.P. Culp Center on campus, the Bucs (13-7) reacted favorably to the news they were headed to Athens to take on the Bulldogs (14-6) of the Southeastern Conference.
“There’s a few teams above the rest,” ETSU coach Martin Stiegwardt said. “Even though they’re not at the top of the SEC, Georgia is one of the hardest places to play. There’s a much better chance of beating them than one of the top two or three teams like we’ve had in the past. But we will have to play our best tennis to give ourselves a chance.”
ETSU won its second consecutive regular-season title and third tournament crown, finishing 6-0 at home though just 6-6 on the road.
Stiegwardt believes his team has the grit to match up with the Bulldogs, who are 5-5 this season against nationally ranked opponents.
“We haven’t crossed paths, but I’ve known that team a long time,” the coach said. “This year has been weird. Not having a fall (season), I haven’t seen many of the new guys they have. There’s a little unknown, so I will have to do some homework.
“But I like our team. We’ve shown resiliency, had some injuries where my No. 1 player didn’t play all year. We’ve had injuries throughout the semester and have four new players. It’s been a roller coaster, but it’s nice to see the younger guys step up.”
Dimitri Badra, a redshirt sophomore from Venezuela, is ETSU’s No. 1 player. Sporting a good forehand, he has a 14-5 record in singles and has teamed with countryman Miguel Este for a 12-1 doubles record. They’re on a nine-match winning streak.
“It was very exciting to see our name up there after all that has gone on,” Badra said. “I feel really good and feel like I’m playing my best tennis this semester. I feel this is going to be a good match.”
Frazier Rengifo, a senior from Colombia, is the No. 2 singles player and recently has played at No. 1 doubles with Juan Lugo, another Venezuelan. They’re 8-5.
In the most recent match, a 4-2 win over Furman in the SoCon tournament championship, Thiago Pernas, Este and Milo Bargeron rounded out the ETSU singles lineup.
The Bulldogs counter with three players — Trent Bryde, Phillip Henning and Tyler Zink — who made the All-SEC team.
Bryde, the team’s No. 1 player, ranks No. 5 nationally as a doubles player and No. 16 in singles. Henning ranks No. 20 nationally. Zink partners with Bryde in doubles, and they’re 13-6.
The Bucs and Bulldogs will meet Saturday at 1 p.m.
Also competing in Athens will be Virginia Tech and Texas Tech, which will play Saturday at 10 a.m. The Hokies (12-9) fell in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament. The Red Raiders (12-4) lost in the first round of the Big 12 tourney.
Saturday’s winners will play Sunday to determine who advances to the round of 16.