JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State spring sports teams have been flying under the radar the past few weeks.
This is normally the time of year when sports like baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track are spotlighted, but they’ve been overshadowed with the football team playing in the spring and coaching news surrounding both basketball programs.
Men’s soccer is also playing.
The women’s soccer team canceled the rest of its season because of opt-outs and injuries.
Here’s a sport-by-sport look at the teams heading into the weekend:
BASEBALL
The Bucs (13-11, 3-4 Southern Conference) fell 9-2 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series at UNC Greensboro. They enter the weekend second in the Blue Division, a couple of games behind Samford after losing two of three to the Bulldogs on March 26-27.
Senior outfielder Ethan Cady has been on fire and boasts a .374 batting average. He leads in other major categories with 10 home runs, 31 RBIs, 34 hits, 22 runs scored and a .461 on-base percentage. Cady also ranks second with eight doubles and 13 walks.
Ashton King is batting .299, leads the Bucs with nine doubles and ranks second on the team with 21 RBIs. David Beam sports a .256 average and a .379 on-base percentage.
Jake Lyle has struggled at the plate but has made the most of the times he’s reached base. Although he has a .156 average, Lyle’s 16 runs scored is tied with King for second on the team.
Hunter Loyd (4-1) — who suffered his first loss of the season Friday — has a 2.87 earned run average in seven starts. He has a team-best 48 strikeouts, giving up 18 runs and 18 walks over 37 2/3 innings.
Nathanial Tate (2-2), who has made five starts and six appearances, ranks second on the team with 37 strikeouts. Colby Stuart (1-1) has 28 strikeouts with six starts and 33 1/3 innings pitched.
The Bucs host Virginia Tech on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in their biggest nonconference home game of the season.
SOFTBALL
The Lady Bucs (13-10, 1-4) couldn’t produce the offense needed in losing their SoCon home opener to Chattanooga on Friday at Betty Basler Field.
ETSU fell 1-0 in the opening game and 3-0 in the second game. The teams will close out the series Saturday at noon.
Lilly Holston has paced the Lady Bucs with a .429 battling average, 15 runs scored and a .500 on-base percentage. Julia Fritz, second on the team with a .303 average, has three home runs and eight doubles.
Third baseman Nikki Grupp has been the most consistent with runners in scoring position. She has produced three homers, six doubles and 22 RBIs.
Kelly Schmidt (7-3) suffered the loss Friday despite giving up just five hits, two walks and one run. Schmidt has a 1.37 earned run and 54 in 12 games.
MEN’S SOCCER
ETSU (3-4-2, 3-1-1) has won three and played to a draw over their past four matches.
Its latest match was a 7-0 romp of VMI in which the Bucs broke program records for goals scored, shots (37) and shots on goal (25). They had 18 shots on goal for the season heading into the match.
Tarik Pannholzer had a performance to remember, scoring the program’s second hat trick and assisting on another goal. His seven points and seven shots on target tied the NCAA best performance of the season.
Jared Lehata and Lucas Lightner each had two goals.
Junior goalkeeper Josh Perryman had one of his easiest nights, with the Keydets attempting just four shots. He made one save in his fourth clean sheet of the season.
ETSU is at UNC Greensboro on Saturday.
GOLF
Archie Davies leads a strong contingent of men’s golfers with a 73.1 scoring average, topping Trevor Hulbert’s 73.2 average.
The lineup includes senior standouts Jack Rhea, Austin Carter and Shiso Go. Rhea and Carter are local products from Science Hill and Sullivan South, respectively. Rhea won the local Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate in October 2019, while Go, a Japanese golfer, won in the Bucs’ visit to Hawaii.
The women’s team swept titles at the Chattanooga Classic on Tuesday, winning the team championship by seven strokes over Iowa for its second title of the season.
Tereza Melacka was the medalist after shooting a 4-under 212, making 13 birdies, to win by two strokes over Chattanooga’s Esme Hamilton.
TENNIS
The men’s team won 5-2 Friday at Chattanooga to stay undefeated in SoCon play.
Dimitri Badra, one of three players from Maracay, Venezuela, has a 10-4 record in singles after a straight-set win Friday. Juan Lugo and Frazier Rengifo form the top doubles team for the Bucs (7-6, 4-0), sporting a 6-2 record after Friday’s loss.
The women’s team is also unbeaten in the SoCon after a 7-0 romp over UNCG on Friday. Emilia Alfaro and Maria Carvajal picked up their 11th wins of the season for the Bucs (10-8, 4-0). Laylo Bakhodirova, the Lady Bucs’ No. 1 player, enjoyed a 6-1, 6-3 victory.
TRACK AND FIELD
ETSU returned to action Thursday, splitting squads to compete in the High Point Vertklasse and the UAB Spring Invite.
Genevieve Schwarz won the women’s 1,500 meters title at the recent Charlotte 49er Classic.