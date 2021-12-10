JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is adjusting to life without starting center Silas Adheke, who left the team a week ago.
His departure means an increased role for 6-foot-9 sophomore Charlie Weber, who took advantage of the extra playing time with 17 points in the Bucs’ 90-66 win over Division II Lenoir-Rhyne.
The question is how will Weber and the rest of the team respond against Morehead State in a battle of Division I teams with matching 6-3 records. Game time Saturday at Freedom Hall is set for 4 p.m.
ETSU coach Desmond Oliver believes his team matches up well with the Ohio Valley Conference's Eagles.
“In my opinion, we’ve played one of the toughest schedules in the country,” Oliver said. “I know our numbers are close to the same, but our styles of play are different. They’re trying to do different things than we are. They’re about ball control and they’re really good at it.
“Their best players are post players. Our best players are guards. We’re very different in terms of who we are.”
It will be up to Weber, Jaden Seymour and Kordell Charles to keep Morehead’s inside play in check.
Weber, who made his first start of the season against Lenoir-Rhyne, is averaging 7.6 points and 18.4 minutes per game. It’s a great improvement from last season, when he appeared in 19 games and averaged 1.4 points in limited playing time.
Oliver said Weber kept having a bigger role before Adheke left the team.
“A lot of guys are developing and getting better. I’m trying to challenge my guys to get better and not accept what they’ve been in the past,” Oliver said. “I knew Charlie had talent, but he didn’t have the basketball IQ. It was about getting in the gym more and spending more time on his craft.
“Charlie was starting to take over that position even before Si left. I love Si and he’s a good player, an older player who understood how to defend. He helped the guys get better, but Charlie’s talent was starting to take over. He was playing more minutes and finishing the games.”
MOREHEAD STATE MATCHUP
The teams appear to be evenly matched. The Bucs have won five of their last six games, and the Eagles have won four straight. Both teams lost by 14 points to UAB on the road.
Morehead State has three players averaging double-digit points. Johni Broome, a 6-10 freshman forward, gets 14.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Skyelar Potter averages 12.6 points and Tray Hollowell owns a 10.4 average.
ETSU LEADERS
The Bucs, led by strong guard play, also have three players with double-digit scoring averages. David Sloan tops the charts with 12.6 points and four assists per game. Ledarrius Brewer is at 11.9 points and Jordan King at 10.1.
The Bucs have outscored opponents by a 69-67 average score, compared to Morehead State's 68-64. Still, ETSU has struggled at times offensively, hitting just 40.9% from the field.
Still, Oliver likes how the team is meshing, both on and off the court.
“I love my team and we spend a lot of time together,” he said. “We talk about life, make parallels about what you do on the basketball court and how it matters in life. Teamwork will part of your DNA whether it’s being a husband, a father. You’re going to be part of a team. Is it going to be about you or are you going to put the team first? I feel like they’re starting to understand me better and the level of buy-in is getting easier.”