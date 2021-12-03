JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State men's basketball team returns to the court Saturday night when Lenoir-Rhyne visits Freedom Hall to cap off a busy day on campus.
Tipoff for the nonconference game is set for 7:30 p.m. The game time was switched after ETSU was awarded a home game in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
The basketball Bucs (5-3) are coming off a 70-56 loss at UAB, ending a five-game winning streak. ETSU held a 13-point lead but the Blazers went on several runs down the stretch and the Bucs couldn’t figure out how to stop them.
“I love my guys,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “They battle. I’m proud of how they fight. I just have to help them continue to grow so when I’m not able to call a play and teams take us out of things, they can read the situation … allow them to understand how to stop the bleeding with the runs when our offense isn’t clicking. How we can make more plays?”
Because of the strange NCAA rule, Saturday night’s game is an official contest for ETSU, but Lenoir-Rhyne counts it as an exhibition. It was the same situation in the Bucs' win over Lees-McRae, another NCAA Division II team, last week.
A LOOK AT LENOIR-RHYNE
The Bears (3-4) of the South Atlantic Conference have lost two straight. One of Lenoir-Rhyne’s losses was an 84-81 defeat to Lees-McRae.
The Bears opened the season with a 103-62 exhibition loss to Tennessee.
Jalen Johnson, a 5-foot-11 sophomore, leads Lenoir-Rhyne in scoring at 13.9 points per game. He’s also the team’s top assist man. Kevin Kangu, a 6-5 senior, averages 12 points.
STAR IN THE MAKING?
Three players in Oliver’s 10-man rotation are freshmen and so far, Mohab Yasser is making the biggest impact.
The 6-5 guard from Egypt is averaging 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. He had five offensive rebounds and eight points against UAB.
Yasser also is one of only two ETSU players to make more than half of his shots. He’s shooting 52.8% from the field, second only to Charlie Weber’s 54.8%.
“Mohab is an absolute beast,” Oliver said. “If my veterans, my starters, weren’t as good as they are, he’s a starter. He’s been tremendous. He plays with great energy. He’s not afraid of anybody and attacks the basket in transition.”
BY THE NUMBERS
David Sloan leads ETSU at 13.1 points per game. Ledarrius Brewer averages 11.0 and Jordan King 10.9.
The Bucs have scored 533 points this season while giving up 535.