BANDON, Ore. — East Tennessee State golfer Jack Rhea is still alive at the U.S. Amateur.
Rhea will take part of an 18-man playoff for the final three match play spots Wednesday morning at Bandon Dunes.
Rhea shot a 1-under-par 71 on Tuesday to finish at 2 over after two rounds of medal play. He then had to wait several hours to see if he would make match play.
The ETSU senior was on the bubble for much of that time as the cutline fluctuated. When the last player came in, Rhea was among 18 players tied for 62nd place.
Those 18 now will face off in a playoff to determine the final three places. The playoff is set to begin at 10 a.m. (EST).
In Tuesday’s second round, Rhea followed a shaky front-nine 38 by playing the back with three birdies and no bogeys. He birdied the final hole to give himself a chance.
Rhea previously advanced to match play at the U.S. Amateur in 2018 at Pebble Beach, where he fell in the Round of 64.
Rhea’s ETSU teammates Archie Davies and Shiso Go weren’t as fortunate in this event. Davies shot 77 and finished 9 over. Go shot 75 and finished 11 over.
Abingdon's Connor Creasy rallied after a tough first round with a 71, but that left him at 7 over.
Alabama golfer Wilson Furr made history with a second-round 62, the second-lowest score ever shot in medal play at the U.S. Amateur and a course record.
Amazingly, Furr had two bogeys on his scorecard, but he also had 11 birdies. He was the medalist at 11 under and will be the No. 1 seed in match play.
Wednesday’s Round of 64 will be shown on the new Peacock streaming service from 6-7 p.m. (EST) and Golf Channel from 7-9 p.m.