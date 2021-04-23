JOHNSON CITY — It was a good news, bad news kind of day for the East Tennessee State baseball team.
David Beam and Noah Webb hit home runs in ETSU's 7-1 win over Western Carolina that secured a split of Friday's Southern Conference doubleheader at Thomas Stadium.
Bucs starter Colby Stuart shut down the conference's top hitting team, holding the Catamounts to one run over eight innings. Western Carolina entered the day batting .311, the only SoCon team above .300.
In the opener, Western Carolina’s Zebby Matthews pitched a complete-game four-hitter in a 3-0 Catamounts win.
GAME 1
Matthews struck out seven and walked none. He didn’t allow a runner past second base, and the Bucs got that far only twice.
Matthews (6-1) retired the final 14 batters he faced, including 1-2-3 sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings. His six victories rank in the top 10 nationally.
ETSU had a chance to get to Matthews in the second inning when Jake Lyle smacked a two-out double, but he was left stranded. ETSU had two runners on after a pair of singles in the fifth but couldn’t rally.
Western Carolina got all of its runs in the sixth. Daniel Walsh’s two-run double opened the scoring and Will Prater followed with an RBI single.
ETSU’s Hunter Lloyd (4-3) took the loss after allowing seven hits and three runs in six innings. Matthew Mercer worked three scoreless innings of relief.
GAME 2
Beam hit a two-run home run in the first and Webb added a two-run shot in the third.
Ashton King, Sean Kearney and Lyle had RBIs for ETSU, which got 10 hits in the second game. Bryce Hodge, King and Webb had two apiece.
Stuart (5-1) was the winner. He held the Catamounts to six hits, struck out seven and walked two, lowering his ERA to 2.74.
UP NEXT
The Bucs (18-1, 8-9) and Catamounts (21-11, 10-4) are scheduled to conclude the three-game series Saturday at Thomas Stadium. First pitch is at 1 p.m.