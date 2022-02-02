JOHNSON CITY — George Quarles unveiled his first recruiting class, and the first-year East Tennessee State football coach emphasized quality over quantity.
ETSU announced the signing of eight players Wednesday, known as national signing day.
“We’re pretty excited about the ones we brought in today,” Quarles said. “I think there’s a lot of quality. The quantity is not huge, just the numbers we had scholarship-wise. There’s some really good players in the group. We got some immediate help with a couple of them.”
The two biggest players in the class are transfers who have already enrolled in school. They’ll be able to go through spring practice with the team.
Andy Boykin, a defensive lineman from Arkansas, and Chris Everhart, an offensive lineman from Marshall, have transferred in.
“I think both of those guys are going to have chance to play early, and getting to go through spring practice is huge,” Quarles said.
The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Everhart, a 2020 Greeneville graduate, played in nine games for Marshall. His first season at ETSU will be his third year of college.
“You just think those older guys will have a chance to compete a little bit sooner because he’s played at the college level,” Quarles said. “He knows what it’s like in the weight room, on the practice field. There’s less adjustment. Plus he’s a talented guy.
“He moves well, hard worker. I’ll be shocked if Chris doesn’t find a way to get on the field.”
Boykin is the biggest of the new Bucs at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds. He appeared in one game for Arkansas last season. When he came out of high school in La Grange, Georgia, he was listed as the 37th best strong side defensive end in the country and had offers from Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.
“He’s a big guy who’s strong, good kid, a little bit out of shape right now,” Quarles said. “It’s a day at a time. The expectations are high. He’ll be a good player for us. He’s just too talented not to be a good player here.”
Another one of the signees Quarles seemed high on is safety Tyree Rainey, a 6-foot, 182-pounder from Donaldson, Georgia.
“Extremely physical,” Quarles said. “He had an injury his junior year or I think he would have had some bigger stuff. He’s a talented player and a great kid. Really excited about him.”
The rest of the class was William Riddle, a quarterback from Chattanooga McCallie; Tommy Winton, a wide receiver from Knox Catholic; Jayvon Henderson, a defensive back from Auburn, Georgia; Amir Dendy, a running back from Anderson, South Carolina; and Jaylen George, a defensive end from Suwanee, Georgia.
All of the players who signed their letters of intent on Wednesday had their paperwork in by 8:45 a.m., making signing day less stressful for the staff than usual.
“Not a lot of surprises, thank goodness,” Quarles said. “Very appreciative of our staff. Gary Downs, our recruiting coordinator, did a great job. Everybody knows it was a little bit of an odd situation with the timing of a new coach. Our staff did a great job.”
Quarles said there are still some offers out to players who haven't made up their minds, and he hopes to sign a few more. In addition, he might look a little more into the transfer portal.
“That’s not how we want to build our program,” he said. “We want to be a predominantly high school-recruited team, but sometimes you have to go and fill some needs in the portal.”