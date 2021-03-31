JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s Damari Monsanto, the basketball freshman of the year in the Southern Conference, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Monsanto, who sat out last year as a redshirt, averaged 11.8 points and was the team’s leading rebounder in his lone season with the Bucs.
Monsanto’s move is expected to be the first of many in the wake of ETSU’s announcement that Jason Shay had resigned as head coach.
Monsanto joins freshmen Paul Smith, Truth Harris and Marcus Niblack in the transfer portal. Those three made their announcements before Shay’s resignation.
Freshman forward Sadaidriene Hall, who joined the team in midseason, also announced Wednesday he would be transferring.
One of Shay’s assistants, Greg Heir, didn’t take long to land a job. He was hired as head coach at Northwest Florida State College, the same school where former ETSU coach Steve Forbes spent a couple of years while in NCAA exile.