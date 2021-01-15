The East Tennessee State men’s team is about to play its biggest game of the young Southern Conference basketball season, and the Bucs might be doing it short-handed.
Ledarrius Brewer, ETSU’s leading scorer, is listed as “doubtful” for Saturday’s game at Furman. The team has been paused since Jan. 4 and Brewer was revealed as the player who tested positive for the coronavirus. He could be held out of the game as a precaution.
Brewer did not return to practice when the team resumed activities Tuesday. A statement issued by ETSU said he would continue to be tested and the results of those tests would determine when he will return.
“The health and safety of my players is our number one priority,” coach Jason Shay said. “We are following all of the safety measures put in place by our medical team. When the doctors give Ledarrius the green light and he’s comfortable with playing, then he will return to competition.”
The Bucs (6-4, 2-0) and Paladins (9-3, 3-0) are the only teams in the SoCon with unblemished league records.
Brewer averages 16.3 points per game. He’s also getting 5.5 rebounds and shooting 48%. In two SoCon games, wins over Western Carolina and UNC Greensboro, he averaged 19.5 points and nine rebounds.
If Brewer doesn’t play, the Bucs will have to shuffle the starting lineup. Shay has options. Ty Brewer, Ledarrius’ brother, has been solid coming off the bench. He had 24 points against Western Carolina. David Sloan, who started at the point in the first eight games, also could make his way back into the starting lineup.
“It’s like an injury,” Shay said of the possibility of missing his leading scorer. “We’re not going to make excuses. The other guys have to step up and play and we’ve got to move forward. The train has left the station and whoever we’ve got on board, that’s who we’ve got to play with. That’s the way we look at it. We’re just preparing different guys to play different positions.”
The game, being played at Timmons Arena on Furman’s campus in Greenville, South Carolina, tips off at 4 p.m. and is being televised on ESPNU.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to show the country what ETSU basketball is about,” Shay said. “When you get that type of exposure, I think it helps in a whole lot of areas.”
Shay said his team will be going against the SoCon’s most experienced team. The Paladins were picked to win the league by the media and their three preseason all-conference selections were the most by any team.
“They’ve got guys that have been there a while, who have played a lot of games together and have been successful,” Shay said. “It’s going to be a tough game. There’s no substitute for experience. It’s going to be a hornet’s nest. It’s a tough place to play.”
Timmons Arena has been a tough place for ETSU since Shay has been with the Bucs. In five trips there, he’s come out on top only once.
“They play well at home and we’ve got to go down there and try and get off to a good start,” he said.
Mike Bothwell leads the Paladins, averaging 17.7 points and 4.0 assists per game. Clay Mounce averages 16.2 points and Noah Gurley 15.4. All three were on the preseason All-SoCon team.
Should Brewer not be able to go, Sloan would be ETSU’s leading scorer entering the game. He averages 9.6 a game.
The game is a start to a busy stretch for the Bucs, who are scheduled to play four games in eight days. In addition to Saturday’s contest, ETSU is set to play VMI at home on Monday, at Western Carolina on Wednesday and Furman at home on Saturday, Jan. 23.