JOHNSON CITY — Two more East Tennessee State basketball players have added their names to the NCAA transfer portal.
The Brewer brothers, Ledarrius and Ty, joined the list just three days after the school hired Desmond Oliver as its new coach. Oliver was introduced Monday and held his first on-court workout Tuesday. The Brewers were present at Tuesday’s practice.
That brings the number of ETSU players in the portal to nine.
With Ledarrius Brewer, an all-Southern Conference performer, throwing his name into the ring, it appears as though ETSU’s top two players could be leaving. Damari Monsanto, the SoCon’s freshman of the year, had entered the portal before Oliver was hired.
Ledarrius Brewer had transferred to ETSU from Southeast Missouri State, while Ty transferred from Southeastern Louisiana.
Junior guard Serrel Smith, also in the portal, was seen at Tuesday’s workout as well.
Freshmen Paul Smith, Truth Harris and Marcus Niblack had already jumped ship shortly before Jason Shay resigned as coach after one season. Ismael Valdez, who didn’t play a minute this season, is also in the portal as is Sadadrienne Hall, who only joined the team in January.
Entering the transfer portal doesn’t mean a player will necessarily transfer. They can return to their former team if the coach and team will have them back. That happened to Chattanooga this season when David Jean-Baptiste decided to enter the portal only to have a change of heart and rejoin the team a couple of weeks later.