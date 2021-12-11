FARGO, N.D. — With Walter Payton Award finalist Quay Holmes coming to town, North Dakota State knew what it had to do. And the Bison went out and did it.
Holmes, East Tennessee State’s star running back, found little room to run Saturday, gaining 35 yards on 14 carries as North Dakota State knocked the Bucs out of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs with a 27-3 defeat in the quarterfinals.
“We challenged our kids,” Bison coach Matt Entz said. “Any time there’s a player of that caliber coming into the Fargodome, it doesn’t take much to motivate our players. They want to play against the best players in the country. It was good to see.”
The Bison held ETSU to 66 yards on the ground, 2.6 yards per carry, and that was the biggest difference in the game.
“Normally we thrive on breaking tackles,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “I don’t know how many tackles we broke today. Now, part of it was it’s a whole lot easier to break tackles when you’re 4, 5, 6 yards downfield or the hole is fairly wide. Today the holes were fairly tight and not many of them were 4 or 5 or 6 yards downfield.”
Holmes, ETSU’s all-time leading rusher with 4,264 yards, wasn’t a factor. Neither was his running mate, Jacob Saylors. Saylors, who has risen to No. 4 on the Bucs’ career rushing list, gained 34 yards on seven carries.
“When we can’t get Quay going or Jacob going — pretty much all season it’s been both of them or at least one or the other,” Sanders said. “We really weren’t able to get it going today.”
It made for a tough day all around for the Bucs. It was their lowest rushing output all season, although they also struggled last week while gaining 70 yards against Kennesaw State.
“Our offense kind of runs through both of them,” ETSU tight end Nate Adkins said. “It was tough. You have to give credit to a good team.”