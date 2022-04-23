Remi Chartier took control of the Southern Conference men’s golf tournament and took his East Tennessee State teammates along for the ride.
He and the Bucs are now in position to win the individual and team championships.
Chartier broke the conference tournament record by firing a 9-under-par 63 in the second round Saturday at Reynolds Lake Oconee course in Greensboro, Georgia. His round, which included 10 birdies and a bogey on the final hole, was one shot off the course record held by the late touring pro DeWitt Weaver.
The seventh 63 in ETSU golf history moved Chartier to 13 under for the tournament, good for an eight-stroke lead over teammate Ben Carberry.
More importantly, it helped give the Bucs an 11-stroke advantage over second-place UNC Greensboro in the team standings. They go into Sunday’s final round at 22 under.
Carberry, Mats Ege and Algot Kleen each shot even par in the second round. Carberry was cruising as well at 4 under par before bogeying four of the final five holes.
ETSU’s Archie Davies, the defending champion, had his score thrown out both days. Teams count their best four scores each round and he’s shot 72 and 75.
The previous SoCon Tournament record was 65, set by ETSU’s Chris Wisler at Chattanooga Golf and Country Club in 2001 and equaled by Chattanooga’s Chris Robb at National Golf Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina, in 2014.
SOCON TENNIS
The top-seeded ETSU men’s tennis team won its fourth consecutive SoCon Tournament championship, beating No. 3 seed Samford 4-0 at the Champions Club in Chattanooga.
Yusuf Khamis and Thiago Pernas got the Bucs off to a good start by winning the doubles point 7-5 over Eladio Fabregas and Matthew Gooch. The teams split the other two doubles matches.
Pernas, Frazier Rengifo and Francisco Lamas then earned singles wins to clinch the title for the Bucs.
ETSU (20-6) earned the SoCon’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Pairings will be announced May 3.
In the SoCon women’s finals, ETSU fell to top-seeded Furman 4-2. Fernanda Carvajal and Emilia Alfaro earned wins for the second-seeded Bucs.
SOFTBALL
ETSU and Mercer worked overtime in Macon, Georgia, and the day ended in a doubleheader split.
The Bucs won the opener 3-2 in 10 innings when Ally Chernak scored on an error after stealing third base. Kelly Warren, Cameron Young and Sara Muir each had two hits for ETSU. Allison Farr was the winning pitcher and Arnott got the final out for the save.
Mercer (12-32, 4-10) came back and took the nightcap 2-1 in nine innings. Alyssa Woods doubled in the winning run. ETSU (6-40, 2-9) got its run on Young’s RBI single provided ETSU’s run in the second game.
TRACK AND FIELD
ETSU’s Phelani Maduwa finished 10th in the 800 meters Saturday at the Virginia Challenge in Charlottesville. Maduwa clocked in at 1:50.55, his fastest time of the season.
In the women’s 800, Genevieve Schwarz finished 44th (2:14.30).
Maduwa and Schwarz were the only Bucs competing on the final day of the meet, the largest on the East Coast this weekend with more than 1,700 student-athletes on site.
Next up for ETSU is the Southern Conference meet, which begins April 30 in Birmingham, Alabama.