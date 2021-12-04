JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team had seven slam dunks and slammed the door on any chance of a Lenoir-Rhyne upset Saturday night at Freedom Hall.
Ledarrius Brewer had 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Furthermore, Charlie Weber finished with 17 points, including a pair of two-handed jams, and the Bucs rolled to a 90-66 victory over the Division II Bears.
It was the perfect birthday present for coach Desmond Oliver, whose Bucs (6-3) shared the basketball to the tune of 24 assists.
“I’m excited because of the mindset to pass and the intent to pass,” Oliver said. “In our loss to UAB, we got stagnant on offense. Tonight, I liked our patience to make basketball plays. When you play basketball as a young kid, you’re playing off basic instincts. We didn’t do a good job of that our last game, so we worked on our flow game, our motion and movement.
“LA Brewer was tremendous in the first half. He has looked like this since June in practice. In games, he’s sometimes been so aggressive to score. That can be a blessing and curse when you’re a good player.”
Brewer made three of the Bucs’ 10 baskets from 3-point range.
“Twenty-four assists and only nine turnovers, we’re sharing the ball, not making the passes we can’t make and not making shots too difficult,” Brewer noted. “It’s a lot of fun to get everyone involved and take some of the pressure off. It spreads the floor out and makes it nice where we can score all around.”
The Bucs outscored the Bears in the paint, won the rebounding battle 38-27 and shot better than 50% from the field. They also held a 17-6 advantage in fast-break points and scored 16 points off turnovers.
“We’re sharing the ball, playing better and playing with more energy,” Weber said. “We’re moving around faster and have our motors going.”
Kordell Charles scored 14 points and Jaden Seymour had 10 for ETSU.
Ty Brewer opened the scoring with an alley-oop dunk and the Bucs never trailed though the Bears put up a fight early. Lenoir-Rhyne trailed only 11-10 five minutes in and kept the score reasonably close until late. It was 47-31 at the half.
Salle Wilson scored 12 points, Kevin Kangu 11 and T.J. Nesmith 10 to lead the Bears.
ADHEKE LEAVES TEAM
Silas Adheke, a 6-foot-8 graduate post player, informed Oliver and the other coaches earlier in the day that he was leaving the team to concentrate on a business he owns. The native of Nigeria started all 25 games for the Bucs last season and all eight this season before Saturday.
“Silas has been taking care of his siblings back home. He said he needed to walk away from basketball and focus on making money,” Oliver said. “He’s in a challenging graduate program and with the stresses of our team, he didn’t feel he had the time for his business to do well.
“Most international kids that come play, they sacrifice everything to make it in the States. He has a chance right now to make money. Certainly, the timing wasn’t great to lose a starting big who plays 24, 25 minutes a game. But when he said to me that he needed to make money to feed six other people, I walked away from my intent to talk him out of it.”