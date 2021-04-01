Jason Shay will receive $450,000 to not coach the East Tennessee State basketball team, as outlined in a separation agreement released by the university Thursday.
Shay resigned as ETSU’s head coach Tuesday after one season and a 13-12 record.
In addition to what the agreement called a “severance payment,” which will be paid at $18,750 a month for 24 months, Shay will receive health insurance for himself and his family for two years.
Shay, who spent five years at ETSU as an assistant under Steve Forbes before taking over the top spot, originally signed a three-year contract in May.
In addition, ETSU released a statement from Athletic Director Scott Carter regarding speculation about Shay’s abrupt resignation.
“I would like to take this opportunity to address some of the speculation that appears in the news and on social media,” Carter said. “ETSU did not fire Coach Shay nor force Coach Shay to resign. As outlined in the terms of the separation agreement, in Coach Shay’s statement and in my previous statement, Coach Shay decided to resign.
“I again want to thank Coach Jason Shay for his dedication to the men’s basketball program and continue to wish Coach Shay and his family the very best. I ask for your continued support for our student-athletes and entire university community.”