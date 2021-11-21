(Check back for more following ETSU's Sunday evening news conference.)
Fresh off winning the Southern Conference championship, East Tennessee State received a first-round bye for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
The No. 7-seeded Bucs (10-1), who defeated Mercer 38-35 for the outright conference title, will play the winner of Saturday’s first-round game between Davidson and Kennesaw State on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at Greene Stadium.
Davidson (8-2) clinched its second straight Pioneer Football League title with a 45-14 victory over Drake. The Wildcats and Bucs have one common opponent: VMI, which beat Davidson 45-24 in the season opener. ETSU beat VMI 27-20 on Nov. 6.
Kennesaw State (10-1), the Big South champion, went undefeated against teams from the FCS; its only loss came against Georgia Tech in Week 2. The Yellow Jackets won 45-17.
Kennesaw State was the first opponent for ETSU when the Bucs brought back football in 2015. The Bucs defeated the Owls 20-17 in an overtime thriller to open the 2016 season.
Defending national champion Sam Houston State (10-0) is the No. 1 overall seed for the FCS playoffs. North Dakota State (10-1), an eight-time FCS champion, is the No. 2 seed.