JOHNSON CITY — Quay Holmes broke a career rushing record, quarterback Tyler Riddell had a career passing day and East Tennessee State rallied past Mercer to win the outright Southern Conference football championship Saturday at Greene Stadium.
Holmes rushed for 132 yards on 32 carries and broke both George Searcy’s single-season rushing record and Brandon Walker’s career rushing mark at ETSU. Riddell completed 26 of 29 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns in the No. 8 Bucs’ 38-35 victory over the No. 21 Bears.
Riddell hit Malik Murray on a 13-yard pass with 1:47 left for the winning touchdown.
Mercer kicker Devin Folser missed a tying a 42-yard field goal at the end of the game, setting off a wild celebration witnessed by a stadium-record crowd of 10,594.
“You could look all around and see all the excitement,” said Holmes, who now holds career records for rushing yards, touchdowns and scoring. “We tied for it (the championship) in 2018. We had a chance to control our own destiny.
“It’s a true blessing to win this game and have those records. I have to give the glory to God. To do that at home, that’s a true blessing.”
The Bucs captured their first outright title since winning the Ohio Valley Conference championship in 1969. It was the fourth time this season that ETSU (10-1, 7-1 Southern Conference) rallied to win after trailing in the second half.
“That says a lot about the leadership of this team,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “It starts with the coaches and I’m not talking about myself. It’s Coach (Billy) Taylor, Coach (Mike) Rader and all the coaches they get across to the individual position players.
“It’s 60 minutes and you keep playing. You don’t necessarily win every minute of the football game. The key is to win at the 60-minute mark. You have to keep going, keep fighting and keep believing.”
That was true for Riddell. After missing Holmes on his first throw of the game, Riddell completed his next 16 passes.
Holmes surpassed Searcy on a 5-yard rush in the second quarter and broke Walker’s mark with a 6-yard run early in the third. Holmes has 1,431 yards for the season and 4,142 for his career.
He was glad to get the call on a crucial third-and-4 at the Mercer 17 with time winding down.
“It was an amazing moment,” Holmes said. “It was crunch time and I’m glad that Coach Sanders wanted the ball in my hand. My O-line got me to the safety and I was able to make something happen and get the first down. It’s just a testament of this team to fight to the end.”
FIRST-HALF SCORING
Riddell hit an open Malik Murray for a 43-yard touchdown and the game’s first score with 8:35 left in the first quarter.
Mercer (7-3, 6-2) responded with an 11-play, 62-yard drive but managed only a 26-yard field goal by Folser. On their next possession, Fred Davis went 5 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter for a 10-7 Mercer lead.
The Bucs answered with a 68-yard drive. A 24-yard run by Holmes set up Riddell’s 1-yard sneak.
ETSU ended the half with 15-play, 97-yard drive that took up 6:18 and ended with an 8-yard TD run by Holmes.
SECOND-HALF SURGE
Mercer scored on the first two possessions of the second half. Quarterback Fred Payton connected with Ty James on a 66-yard pass play and, three plays later, Davis scored on a 2-yard run.
The Bears closed within a point on Folser’s 31-yard field goal and pulled ahead with 2:19 left in the third quarter on Payton’s 5-yard TD pass to Ethan Dirrim. A 2-point conversion made it a 28-21 lead.
Each team scored on its next possession. The Bucs tied the game on a 6-yard pass from Riddell to Huzzie, but the Bears pulled back ahead on Payton’s 48-yard TD pass to James.
Payton completed 21 of 31 throws for 375 yards and James was his top target with eight catches for 224 yards.
TURNING POINT
Following a huge interception by Tyree Robinson, a 42-yard field goal by ETSU’s Tyler Keltner cut the lead to 35-31. Alijah Huzzie had another pick at the 14 and returned it 51 yards to set up the winning score.
“The quarterback threw the ball and I was just there,” Robinson said. “He was rolling out towards my side and luckily he threw it. I just happened to be in position right there with the defense and the coverage we were in.”
PLAYOFF BOUND
ETSU will learn of its first-round playoff matchup Sunday during the “FCS Selection Show” that begins at 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU.