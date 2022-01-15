JOHNSON CITY – Track and field was back in East Tennessee State’s Mini-Dome on Saturday when the ETSU Invitational ran for the first time in almost two years.
The collegiate meet ran in concurrence with a high school competition staged by Knoxville Youth Athletics and although the event wasn’t a sellout, having a crowd back in the stands helped renew a sense of normalcy for ETSU coach George Watts.
“It’s really good for the kids to have this opportunity,” Watts said. “We canceled this meet last year due to COVID and being able to come back and have a normal meet here is great. It’s important for a lot of different reasons and having it with the high school meet bodes well for us.”
The Bucs enjoyed several highlights over the two-day meet, but one of the best had to come from Symphony Buxton. She was named the female athlete of the meet after winning the weight throw Friday with a heave of 18.25 meters and nabbing third in the shot put Saturday with a throw of 12.50 meters.
“Symphony hasn’t really competed in about two years, so the fact that she came out yesterday and had a nice throw in the weight was good,” Watts said. “She had a good throw on her last one in shot today and she moved into third place.
“I think that really earned her the field event award as a result of that.”
Appalachian State’s Eric Haddock Jr. was the top male field events athlete after a win in the triple jump (14.18) and a runner-up finish in the long jump (6.76).
Tusculum’s Widchard Guervil had quite the race in the 60-meter dash, clocking a winning time of 6.74 seconds, which sits second best in NCAA Division II. He placed second in the 200 in 21.46 and was named the male track athlete of the meet.
Appalachian State’s LaBria King was the female track athlete of the meet after taking home a win in the 200 (25.15) and a runner-up finish in the 60 (7.69).
HIGH POINTS FOR BUCS
In Saturday’s field events, Diana Romero-Barba won the pole vault with a clearance of 3.50 meters on fewer misses against Appalachian State’s Casey Meinart.
Phelani Maduwa had a solid win in the men’s 800 with a time of 1:54.03 after going through the opening quarter-mile in 55 seconds.
“Phelani had a good day yesterday on the 4x8,” Watts said. “He came back today and he wasn’t nervous or anything. He was pretty confident and he told me after the race that he didn’t quite have the turnover that he’ll have later on.”
BIG DAY FOR BUFFS
To start off the running events, Milligan’s Avery Dewolf Burton won a thrilling 3,000-meter race in 10:11.67, beating Appalachian State’s Jasmine Donahue on the final lap.
The men’s version of the race was all Milligan. Science Hill alum Aaron Jones took the win with a time of 8:35.78, and Buffs teammates Bryn Woodall (8:36.16) and Eli Cramer (8:40.78) were second and third.
Gracie Allen, a Dobyns-Bennett alum, had a big win in the 800 with a near personal best of 2:21.70. Allen beat out King’s Katy Neubert, a Science Hill alum, at the end.
“It was a lot of fun and there were a lot of really good girls out there,” Allen said. “I had to pace myself and make sure I didn’t go out too fast and try to finish well.
“In the first couple of laps, I was in the middle and I was thinking it was going fast. I was worried then, but towards the end, I focused on finishing the last lap really strong.”
HENRY’S HOMECOMING
Another former D-B track standout to show out Saturday was Tanner Henry, who now jumps for Wofford.
Henry won the high jump with a clearance of 2.08 meters. He attempted 2.11 meters, which would’ve been a personal best, but missed on all of his attempts.
The final one was his best, however, and he attributes that to a clapping buildup to his approach.
“We had a meet earlier on December 3 and I came from a five-step run-up, which is half of what we’re used to,” Henry said. “I only got 1.98 then and I wanted to come in here today wanting 2 meters. Anything above that, I was going to be happy with.
“I came out of today way better than I expected and I’m very thankful for that. In all of my years of high jump, I’d never done the clap and I did it on my last one. I got close to the last one and I think I should go with the clap when I’m going for a PR.”
HIGH SCHOOL HIGHLIGHTS
In Friday’s boys shot put event, Daniel Boone’s Eli Penix won easily with a throw of 19.77 meters, which equates to about 64 feet, 10 inches.
Boone’s Levi Streeval was third in a hotly contested mile after clocking 4:22.86. Division II-A cross country champion Connor Henson of Columbia Academy — a recent Tennessee commit — won the event with a time of 4:22.40.
Abingdon’s Xander Brown won the 60-meter dash in 7.00. Danielle Dunning of Chattanooga barely missed the meet record in the girls’ 60, blazing a 7.63 in the finals and winning by two-tenths of a second.