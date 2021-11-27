JOHNSON CITY — Maybe it was the tryptophan from the turkey. Maybe it was playing four games in a six-day span in different states followed by a long ride home.
But whatever caused its sloppy play, the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team shook it off and pulled away late to defeat Lees-McRae 92-74 on Saturday inside Freedom Hall for the program’s 1,400th win.
“It felt like today watching my guys do cardio at a health club and they had broken their rhythm,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “We usually play two games a week and we just finished playing our fourth game in six days and travelled on Thanksgiving.”
After trailing by five, 48-43, with 15:23 left in the game, the Bucs (5-2) outscored the Bobcats 49-26 down the stretch.
Charlie Weber’s big second half — a career-high 14 points with 10 rebounds off the bench — helped propel ETSU to its 68th consecutive win over a non-Division I opponent, a streak that dates to 1988.
“Charlie Weber is a high-major talent and his upside is between the ears,” Oliver said. “He’s getting better and now he’s kind of figuring things out. He’s a tough dude and I’ve been on his case since June. He just smiles and performs.”
SCORING LEADERS
David Sloan led the Bucs with 15 points, his 11th consecutive game in double figures. Jordan King scored 14 and dished out five assists.
“Jaden Seymour was elite off the bench in our diamond press,” Oliver said. “Most guys run up on the ball and get blown by. He corrals it and takes his time.
“I thought he inspired a 4½- or five-minute stretch where we outscored them like 17 or 19 to two. To me, that’s what changed the game.”
Justin Nichelson led the Bobcats (3-1) with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting. London England (14), Jaylin Stewart (12) and Sidney Dollar (10) also finished in double digits.
“Lees-McRae is really good. They’ll win a lot of games at their level and probably have a chance to win a championship at their level,” Oliver said. “I would think that if you asked them, this was their championship.”
CRASHING THE BOARDS
Ty Brewer grabbed 12 rebounds and Silas Adheke 10 — six offensive — for the Bucs, who won the board battle 48-40. ETSU finished 27 second-chance points.
BOBCATS HANG AROUND
ETSU led 39-33 at halftime, but Lees-McRae raced out of the locker room with an 8-0 run.
The Bucs answered with their own run and finally reclaimed the lead for good with 12:58 to go. They extended their advantage to 13 with 9:39 remaining.
“The key today was defense,” Ty Brewer said. “We stayed together as a team whenever things were going against us. When Jaden Seymour came in, he gave great effort in the press and that really was the game-changer in the second half.”
CHANGE FOR SATURDAY
Because the football team will be playing in the FCS playoffs next Saturday at Greene Stadium, the Bucs' nonconference game against Division II Lenoir-Rhyne was moved to a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
First up, however, will be a road trip to UAB on Wednesday. Game time is 7:30 p.m.