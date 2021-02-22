East Tennessee State’s men's basketball game at VMI, scheduled for Wednesday night, has been canceled because of positive coronavirus tests in the VMI program.
VMI’s game Monday night at Furman was also canceled.
That leaves ETSU with only one more game — Saturday at home against first-place UNC Greensboro — before the Southern Conference tournament. The Bucs are in fifth place in the SoCon at 8-6. That’s a game behind Chattanooga, which holds the tiebreaker over ETSU thanks to a season sweep.
ETSU will have had three games lost to COVID-19, two against next-to-last place Samford and the VMI game.
The Bucs were 6-1 at the start of February before losing five of their last seven games, including two last week to Chattanooga and Mercer.
VMI, the surprise of the conference, is 7-7.