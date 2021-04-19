East Tennessee State’s quest for a 21st Southern Conference championship in men’s golf got off to a good start Monday.
The Bucs grabbed an 11-shot lead through the first two rounds of the conference tournament on the par-72 Reynolds Plantation Oconee Course in Greensboro, Georgia. They posted rounds of 284 and 279 to sit at 13 under par, 11 strokes head of Western Carolina.
Archie Davies shot a 6-under 66 and Trevor Hulbert added a 67 in the second round, helping the Bucs stretch the four-stroke lead they enjoyed after the morning's first round. ETSU shot 9 under in the second round.
Davies, who opened with a 69, birdied the final three holes in the second round to get to 9 under for the tournament. That gave him a four-stroke lead over Hulbert and the Western Carolina duo of Pierre Viallaneix and Louis Theys heading into Tuesday’s final round.
Hulbert got off to an inauspicious start, bogeying the first hole and making a double bogey on the second. Thanks to an eagle, he managed to finish even par, setting up his stellar second round.
Hulbert made seven birdies in the afternoon to go with two bogeys.
The Bucs' Jack Rhea was also under par after rounds of 72 and 71.
The Bucs’ lead was at 13 strokes midway through the second round before Shiso Go's triple-bogey 7 on the par-4 ninth hole. That dropped ETSU to 8 under, but the team rebounded on the back nine.
Go, the defending champion after winning the 2019 title, had rounds of 71 and 75.
ETSU WOMEN
The ETSU women sat atop the SoCon leaderboard in the tournament at Oak Point Golf Club in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
The Bucs were 8 over after two rounds, four strokes ahead of Samford and five up on perennial SoCon favorite Furman heading into Tuesday’s final round.
Julia Goodson was ETSU’s top performer after rounds of 75 and 70 left her 1 over and tied for third place. Teammate Tereza Melecka shot 71 and 75 and was tied for fifth.
Furman’s Sarah-Eve Theaume had rounds of 70 and 68 for a six-shot lead.
ETSU is trying to become the first school to win the men’s and women’s tournaments in the same year since Chattanooga did it in 2012.