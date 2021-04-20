It was a clean sweep Tuesday for the East Tennessee State men’s and women’s golf teams.
In Greensboro, Georgia, the men claimed their 21st Southern Conference title and the women earned their first in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
While the men began the day with a big lead and never lost it despite struggling on the back nine, the women’s win came with quite a bit of drama. They were tied with Furman heading to the 18th hole, where Sara-Eve Rheaume, who won the individual title for the Paladins, made a bogey to allow the Bucs to move ahead.
ETSU’s four counting players played the final three holes in even par, a stretch Furman played in 4 over.
Both ETSU teams earned automatic bids to the NCAA regionals. The selection shows will be on Golf Channel, where the women's field will be announced April 28 and the men's May 5. The regionals are May 10-12 for the women and May 16-19 for the men.
ETSU is the first school to win the men’s and women’s tournaments in the same year since Chattanooga did it in 2012.
ETSU MEN HANG ON
As it turned out, the stroll to the men’s championship was followed a rocky road. But by the time the final putt was holed, the Bucs were the last team standing.
ETSU survived a difficult back nine to beat runner-up Western Carolina by eight strokes at the Reynolds Plantation Oconee Course. The Bucs were 8 over for the final round.
Archie Davies became ETSU’s 16th individual SoCon champion. His even-par 72 on Tuesday left him 9 under for the tournament for a three-stroke victory over Western Carolina’s Louis Theys.
Trevor Hulbert and Jack Rhea also finished in the top 10 to assure the team title. Hulbert closed with a 77 and tied for fifth. Rhea shot 75 and finished seventh. ETSU’s Shiso Go, the defending individual champion, had a 76. Remi Chartier, whose scores were tossed during the first two rounds, came through with a 73 that enabled ETSU to have some breathing room coming in.
Davies had birdied the final three holes in Monday’s first round and he continued that hot streak right at the start in the final round. Davies opened with birdies on the first three holes to seize control of the individual race.
He took the team with him as well.
By noon, the Bucs’ lead was 13 and they might as well had begun engraving their names on the trophy.
But as often happens in golf, it got tough down the stretch. Once the Bucs reached 19 under, the course began to bite back.
Hulbert had four bogeys in a five-hole stretch and Davies, who was at 13 under and six strokes up in the individual race, made a bogey and a double bogey. Go was 5 over over a six-hole stretch, and Rhea bogeyed three of the first four holes on the back nine.
All those red numbers ETSU had been posting began to disappear. Rhea and Chartier were the only two ETSU players without a double bogey on the back nine.
ETSU has had four SoCon individual champions in the past five years.
WOMEN WIN
The Bucs had a final-round 292 that left them 12 over par for the 54-hole event.
Despite missing the critical putt, Rheaume shot 74 and for a one-shot victory over teammate Madison Moosa.
ETSU’s Tereza Melecka closed with a 72 and tied for third place. Grace Chin shot 71 to finish sixth, Julia Goodson shot 75 and was seventh and Warda Amir Rawof shot 75 to tie for ninth. Blanco Porta tied for 20th after a 76.