HOOVER, Ala. — Three up, three down.
The East Tennessee State men’s tennis team earned its third consecutive Southern Conference championship on Saturday, defeating Furman 4-2.
ETSU (13-7) earned the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
The Bucs picked up a crucial point out of doubles play, winning two of the three battles. After losing at No. 1 doubles, they Bucs evened the playing field when Dimitri Badra and Miguel Este upended Benjamin Cahill and Ivan Mitric 6-3.
ETSU clinched the point when its No. 3 doubles team of Thiago Pernas and Juan Sebastian Zabala defeated Drew Singerman and Emil Westling 6-2.
Juan Lugo, named the tournament’s most outstanding player, boosted ETSU’s lead to 2-0 by cruising to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Henrik Atlevi at No. 3 singles.
After Furman (10-12) cut the gap to 2-1, Pernas delivered a critical win at No. 4 singles. The young Argentine defeated Westling 6-1, 6-3.
ETSU secured the final point out of the top singles position when Badra, the SoCon player of the year, delivered the celebratory victory. The redshirt freshman dominated Mitric in the opening set, winning 6-0, before taking the second in via tiebreaker, 7-6 (8-6).
The Bucs will learn their regional site in the “NCAA Men’s Tennis Selection Show,” scheduled to be streamed on NCAA.com Monday at 6:30 p.m. The regionals will begin either May 7 or May 8.
ETSU WOMEN FALL IN FINAL
ETSU and Furman also faced off for the SoCon women’s tournament title Saturday, but this time the Paladins came out on top.
The Bucs (13-10) saw their season end in a 4-0 loss to the top-seeded Paladins (21-6), who claimed their fifth straight league championship and automatic NCAA berth.