JOHNSON CITY — There will be a lot going on at Freedom Hall on Thursday night.
It’ll be the first time East Tennessee State will play a regular-season game in front of a real home crowd since the 2019-20 season. And the Bucs will be trying to get Desmond Oliver his first win as a head coach.
“That’s one of the things that’s on my checklist because I know as a first-year head coach, that first one is always the most important thing,” Bucs forward Ty Brewer said. “Coach Oliver, he’s putting a lot of work in for us. So it’s only right that we try our hardest to get it for him.”
ETSU plays host to USC Upstate in its home opener. Tip-off is scheduled for 7.
The Bucs began the season with losses at Appalachian State and Tennessee.
Now that they’re home, they’re looking forward to seeing what Freedom Hall is all about. The Bucs began last season with no people in the stands and then finished the schedule with very limited capacity.
“Man, it’s going to feel great because the whole year when the crowd was empty I just wanted to feel some energy,” Brewer said. “I just wanted to feel some excitement coming from someone other than us on the bench, so it’s going to feel really great.”
FAN
APPRECIATION NIGHT
Thursday is Fan Appreciation Night. Players will be available for autographs after the game, and everyone who attends the game will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A sandwich.
SCOUTING THE SPARTANS
USC Upstate comes in 1-2 with losses to South Carolina and Charlotte and a win over St. Andrews, a 53-point blowout.
Bryson Mozone, a 6-foot-6 senior, is leading the team in scoring at 19.0 points per game, while he’s averaging 5.3 rebounds and shooting 51% from the field.
The Spartans, picked to finish sixth in the South Division of the Big South Conference, are coached by Dave Dickerson.
“I’ve known Dave for a long time,” Oliver said. “Dave is classy. He’s a really good coach and every year he’s regrouped and retooled his team. They’re well coached. They play hard. They run their stuff. They want to run in transition, and they’re scrappy on defense. I expect those guys to come in here desperate to try to get a road win like we are trying to get a home win.”
LAST MEETING
It’s been eight seasons since these two former Atlantic Sun foes have met.
ETSU leads the series 8-6, but USC Upstate has won the last five meetings, including the last one, a 79-73 win in 2014.
BUCS BY THE NUMBERS
ETSU hasn’t started a season 0-3 since the 2013-14 season.
David Sloan has made all six of his free throws and is one of 59 Division I players not to miss yet. He also has nine assists and four turnovers, the only player on the team with more assists than turnovers.
Sloan leads the team in scoring at 13.5 points a game. Ledarrius Brewer is averaging 12.0 and Jordan King is getting 11.0. Ty Brewer is the leading rebounder at 4.5 per game.