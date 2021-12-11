JOHNSON CITY — Win the turnover battle, win the game.
The old football adage proved true for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team Saturday. The Bucs took advantage of 14 Morehead State turnovers to score an 82-75 nonconference win at Freedom Hall.
The key statistics in ETSU’s favor were a 25-2 advantage in points off turnovers and 19-5 in fast-break points. The Bucs (7-3), who capped the victory with a Charlie Weber slam dunk, have won seven of their past eight games.
Saturday’s game didn’t start off well, however. The Eagles (6-4) had an 11-point lead nine minutes in.
“They came out the first eight, 10 minutes of the game and hit us in the mouth,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “I’m usually not animated on the sideline, but I had to be this game. Our players had to see me showing confidence instead of complaining about being behind.
“I’m out there beating my chest, but it was all about my guys. The first half we were down seven (rebounds) on the glass. Winning the glass is paramount for championship- caliber basketball. We were up three in the second half as well as forcing turnovers.”
Ledarrius Brewer had 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals to lead the Bucs. Jordan King contributed 18 points, and David Sloan accounted for 12 points, eight assists and three steals.
Weber scored 11, Mohab Yasser 10 and Ty Brewer seven to go with nine rebounds.
YES SIR, MR. YASSER
Yasser, a 6-foot-5 freshman from Egypt, provided inspired play off the bench.
One of his biggest plays was a steal and layup right before the halftime buzzer. The Bucs trailed 41-39 at the break, but the play clearly turned the momentum in their favor.
Yasser had another steal and score in the second half. He played nearly 20 minutes and shot 5-for-6 from the field.
“He’s so tough. On most teams in the SoCon, he’s a starter and playing 25 minutes a game,” Oliver said. “Because of our depth, he’s getting 15, 20 for us now. He is going to be an absolute stud player at ETSU. A fan favorite, he’s shooting the ball better, one of our best defenders and he’s fearless.”
RALLY AND CLOSING TIME
Trailing by 11 at the 11:02 mark of the first half, the Bucs rallied to take a 30-28 lead on Sloan’s step-back 3-pointer to finish off a 12-0 run. The Eagles again assumed control before the Bucs closed with a pair of quick scores, including the steal and score.
“He passed it to me for the 3 right before that and then he had the steal and layup,” King said of Yasser. “When we came into the locker room, there was a lot of energy. That energy carried over into the second half.”
Johni Broome had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead Morehead State. Tray Hollowell scored 14 and Jake Wolfe had 13.
ETSU led most of the second half, although the Eagles tied it on a 3 by Hollowell with 7:01 remaining. The Bucs responded with a driving layup by Ledarrius Brewer and back-to-back 3s by Sloan.
Sloan felt the opportunity came about because of the way he had distributed the ball to his teammates.
“I have to give credit to them for making the shots and making my job easier,” Sloan said. “It’s taking that role (of point guard) and taking it with pride. Coach has been trying to preach that to me and I’ve taken on that challenge.”
NEXT UP
ETSU will host North Carolina A&T (3-8) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.