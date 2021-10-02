JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State inducted its Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on Friday night during a ceremony at the Martin Center.
The class featured eight former Bucs, seven student-athletes and one former coach/administrator. Inducted were women’s basketball standout Siarre Evans; baseball’s Paul Hoilman, ETSU’s home run king; Olympian rifleman John Duus; women’s tennis great Tara Byrne; women’s golfer Laura Jansone; men’s golfers Keith Nolan and Garrett Willis; and men’s tennis coach/athletic director Dave Mullins.
In addition, the Trailblazer Award was created to recognize the historical accomplishments of an individual ETSU athletic member based on their athletic accomplishments, work in the community/region and how they helped impact other generations of Bucs. This award will be given annually to a former ETSU student- athlete, coach or staff member who demonstrated courage in becoming a leader to blaze the path for future Buccaneers to be given a better opportunity to further their education and compete in Division I athletics.
The recipients of the inaugural Trailblazer Award were Tommy Woods (basketball) and Johnny Russaw (football). The official name of the award is the Woods-Russaw Trailblazer Award.
Siarre Evans (
women’s basketball, 2006-10)
Two-time Atlantic Sun Conference player of the year (2008-09, 2009-10) ... Four-time first team All-ASUN selection ... Three-time ASUN all-tournament team selection ... Seven-time ASUN player of the week selection ... Finalist for the State Farm Coaches All-America Team 2008-09 ... 2007 ASUN freshman of the year ... Two-time ASUN Tournament MVP ... Three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, first time in program history ... Ranked second nationally in double-doubles (21) and 16th in rebounding (10.9) in 2009-10 ... Ranked 16th nationally in rebounding in 2008-09 (10.3) ... Ranks sixth all time in program history with 1,829 career points ... Ranks third all time in program history in rebounds (1,116) ... Only one of three players in program history to finish with more than 1,000 career points and 1,000 rebounds ... Ranks fifth all time in career field goals made (646) ... Ranks fourth all time in career 3-point field goals made (166) ... Ranks third all time in career free throws made (371) ... Ranks third all time in career steals (255).
Paul Hoilman (
baseball, 2008-11)
ASUN career leader in home runs (73), doubles (83), total bases (615) ... Ranks second in ASUN history in RBIs (247) and runs scored (239) ... 2010 ASUN player of the year ... Four-time ASUN all-academic selection ... First ETSU player to finish with 300 career hits; ranks second all time with 307 hits ... ETSU all-time career leader in doubles (83), home runs (73), RBIs (247), runs scored (239) and walks (161) ... ETSU single-season record holder for hits (99, 2010), home runs (25, 2010), extra-base hits (51, 2010), total bases (202, 2010), RBIs (84, 2010), runs scored (79, 2010) and walks (51, 2010) ... Two-time ASUN male scholar athlete of the year (2010, 2011) ... Two-time first-team All-ASUN selection (2009, 2010); 2008 ASUN all-freshman team ... 19th-round draft pick by Chicago Cubs (2011); 49th-round draft pick by Tampa Bay (2010) ... 2010 Golden Spikes Award semifinalist ... 2010 Louisville Slugger first-team All-American ... 2010 NCBWA second-team All-American ... 2010 PING Baseball second-team All-American ... 2010 Baseball America third-team All-American ... 2010, 2011 ESPN the Magazine first-team academic All-American ... 2010 ASUN first-team all-conference ... 2010 NCAA leader in slugging percentage (.860) ... 2011 finalist for Lowe’s Senior Class Award ... 2011 Golden Spikes Award watch list member ... Ranked third nationally in home runs with 22 in 2011.
John Duus
(rifle, 1980-82)
Three-time All-American ... Two-time team captain ... Three-time Top Rifle ... First-team All-American Smallbore Rifle in 1980, 1981, 1982 (Top 10 shooter in the country) ... First-team All-American Air Rifle in 1980, 1981, 1982 (Top 10 shooter in the country) ... Three-time regular-season champion ... Three-time conference tournament champion ... Three-time NCAA Tournament participant ... Three-time national ranking ... Represented Norway in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles; made the 1980 Olympic team that didn’t compete that year.
Tara Byrne Findlay (
women’s tennis, 2006-10)
Freshman of the year in the ASUN in 2006... 2006 ASUN all-freshman team ... Three-time All-ASUN second team (2006-08) ... 2009 All-ASUN first team ... 2009 ASUN Tournament MVP ... 2009 ITA/NCAA Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship Award ... 2008 ITA Scholar Athlete ... Received one ASUN player of the week honor ... Two-time ASUN Tournament team champion (2006, 2009) ... Three-time ASUN regular-season team champion ... 2006 team went 23-4 and 6-0 in ASUN play; 23 wins are most all time in program history ... 107 career wins are most in program history ... 29 wins rank second all time in single-season history ... 27 wins in 2006 and 2008 are tied for fifth most in single-season history.
Laura Jansone (
women’s golf, 2006-10)
Two-time ASUN medalist (2008, 2010); first golfer in program history to win a conference championship ... Four individual medalists during her career (two ASUN, 2006 Lady Pirate Invitational and 2008 Sea Trail Intercollegiate) ... 2007 ASUN freshman of the year ... Three-time first-team All-ASUN ... Second-team All-ASUN (2009) ... Three ASUN golfer of the month selections ... Was a part of two NCAA regional teams (2008, 2010) ... First women’s golfer in program history to win an individual championship (Oct 20-22, 2006 Lady Pirate Invitational) ... 15 career top-10 finishes and nine career top-five finishes ... Career scoring average of 75.83.
Keith Nolan (
men’s golf, 1993-97)
1994 Southern Conference freshman of the year ... 1995 SoCon player of the year ... Four-time all-SoCon selection ... Helped guide the Bucs to SoCon championships from 1994-96 ... Led ETSU to three straight NCAA championship trips from 1994-96 ... Three-time honorable mention All-American ... Finished third at the 1997 NCAA championships and tied for ninth at the 1996 NCAA championships ... Four career collegiate wins, which ranks fifth in program history ... Played 155 career rounds, which ranks second in program history ... Turned in 144 countable scores in the 155 career rounds, a program record ... Holds the school record for lowest 72-hole score at the NCAA championship (4-under 280).
Garrett Willis (
men’s golf, 1993-96)
1993 SoCon freshman of the year ... Two-time honorable mention All-American (1994 and 1995) ... 1996 first team All-American ... Two-time SoCon player of the year (1994, 1996) ... Two-time SoCon individual champion (1994, 1996) ... Three-time All-SoCon selection (1994-96) ... Helped guide the Bucs to SoCon championships from 1994-96 ... Led ETSU to three straight NCAA championship trips from 1994-96 ... Finished eighth at the NCAA championships in 1995 ... Five career collegiate wins, including four in 1995-96; both totals are second in program history ... Won the 1995 Tennessee State Amateur ... Won the 1995 Canadian Amateur ... Was the No. 1 golfer for ETSU when the Bucs were ranked No. 1 in the country in 1996 and finished third in the 1996 NCAA championship ... His 3-under 285 at the 1994 NCAAs is third-lowest 72-round score in program history ... His 1-under 287 in 1995 NCAA championship fifth best in program history.
Dave Mullins (
men’s tennis coach/AD)
Served as head coach from 1987-2002 and athletic director from 2002-13 ... Inducted into the Tennessee Tennis Hall of Fame following an ETSU career in which the program won 78% of its conference matches ... Collected five SoCon regular- season titles ... Captured five SoCon Tournament championships ... Produced five SoCon players of the year ... Participated in two NCAA championships ... Launched, organized and maintained multiple events such as the Little Caesars/ETSU Tennis championships for juniors and adults, hosted ITA Summer Circuit events and the Citizen Bank Collegiate Clay Court championships. His tenure as AD saw the reshaping of multiple athletic facilities at ETSU, including new venues for baseball (Thomas Stadium), soccer (Summers-Taylor Stadium), softball (Betty Basler Field) and golf (Warren-Greene Golf Center). Major renovation projects to both Brooks Gym and the Memorial Center also were completed under Mullins.