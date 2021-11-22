NAPLES, Fla. — Ledarrius Brewer scored 17 points, Charlie Weber added 13 and East Tennessee State opened the Naples Invitational men’s basketball tournament with a 66-58 victory over previously undefeated Murray State on Monday night.
The Bucs (2-2) advanced to Tuesday’s 8 p.m. semifinal against Missouri State, which beat Long Beach State 92-66 on Monday night.
“I’m proud of my guys,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “We’re still a ways away from being the team we’re going to be, but I’m really excited for the guys to win a game. That was a hell of a win.”
Weber hit 6 of 7 shots from the field in a career-high scoring effort.
“Charlie Weber’s getting better every day,” Oliver said. “I was down on Charlie a week ago. Now I’m his biggest fan.”
Brewer hit 7 of 12 from the field. David Sloan added 11 points for the Bucs.
Up 32-29 at halftime, the Bucs went on an 8-0 run and pulled ahead 51-35 on freshman Mohab Yasser’s 3-pointer. Ty Weber and Brewer had back-to-back dunks to keep the ETSU momentum going.
Murray State (3-1) battled back. Down the stretch, the Racers outscored the Bucs 8-0 to pull within four with less than two minutes remaining.
Jordan King stopped the bleeding with a jump shot before Sloan’s 3-pointer with 1:11 put ETSU up 64-57, icing the victory.
KJ Williams led Murray State with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Tevin Brown had 12 points — 11 below his average — and missed all six of his 3-point tries.
Murray State was 1-for-16 from 3-point range and finished 30 points below its season scoring average.
ETSU shot 46% and hit 7 of 22 3-point attempts. The Bucs were outrebounded 38-33 and gave up 15 offensive boards.
Yasser finished with eight points in eight minutes.
Other first-round invitatinal games saw Kent State beat James Madison 74-69 and George Washington topp Wright State 74-63.