East Tennessee State basketball great Trazel Silvers is being treated in a Texas hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.
His brother, Steve, posted on his Facebook page that prayers are needed for Trazel, who played 12 seasons of professional basketball and was a member of the Harlem Globetrotters.
The 48-year-old Silvers, who grew up in Clinchco, set the Ervinton High School single-game record for points with 60.
He averaged 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game over his college career at ETSU. He played on two Southern Conference championship teams, including the 1991-92 team that upset Arizona in the NCAA Tournament. He came off the bench to score 12 points and grab eight rebounds in that 87-80 win.
The 6-foot-7 forward averaged a team-best 17.3 points per game his senior season. He was nicknamed “Quick” Silvers during his time with the Globetrotters, traveling to Europe, Asia and Africa.
His best season of professional basketball was in 2001-02, playing for Roche St-Etienne in the French Pro B League. He averaged 19.7 points, including a single-game high of 40.