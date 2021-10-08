After a month off, the East Tennessee State men's golf team is set for its home tournament.
The 23rd Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate will be played at Blackthorn Club from Sunday through Tuesday.
Fifteen college teams will be vying to take the title Louisville last won in 2019. The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 19th-ranked Bucs will put a young but talented team out on the Arthur Hills-designed course with three freshmen and two sophomores in the lineup. The starting five are from all over, too, hailing from Norway, Sweden, England, Canada and Bristol, Tennessee.
Mats Ege, a Norweigian who transferred from Cal State Northridge, made quite a splash in his ETSU debut. He opened the Marquette Invitational at Erin Hills with a 65 and went on to finish second at 14 under par. He’ll be joined in the lineup by Archie Davies (England), Algot Kleen (Sweden), Remi Chartier (Canada) and Jack Tickle (Bristol).
Also for ETSU, Ben Carberry (Scotland), Josh McCabe (Ireland) and Campbell Wolf (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) will be competing as individuals.
The Bucs last played Sept. 7 when they put together a 16-under-par round at Erin Hills to finish fourth. All five players broke par that day.
THE FIELD
Five of the 15 teams are in the current Golfweek top 50. UAB is the highest ranked team in the field at 13, followed by ETSU at 19, N.C. State at 29, Charlotte at 47 and Louisville at 49.
Five former champions in this year’s field, including Penn State, which won in 2015 and 2017. Other former winners in the field are Virginia Tech (2007), Coastal Carolina (2008), ETSU (2018) and Louisville (2019).
Also competing are Augusta University, Chattanooga, College of Charleston, Furman, Georgia Southern, Maryland and Villanova.
Three-time champion Tennessee, which has been in the field every year other than the first, won’t be here this year. The Vols are playing in the SEC Match Play Championship.
ETSU IN THE BOT
After years of coming close, the Bucs won the tournament in 2018. They’ve finished in the top five 10 times and were second to Louisville in 2019.
The Bucs’ Jack Rhea won the individual championship in 2019. He was the third ETSU player to take the title, joining Rhys Davies (2005 and 2006) and Adrian Meronk (2015).
THE TOURNEY
The 54-hole tournament begins Sunday at 8:30 a.m. with teams teeing off on holes 1 and 10. Monday and Tuesday’s rounds will follow the same format.
Admission is free.