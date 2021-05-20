JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State golf team received a heroes’ welcome when they returned to the Warren-Greene Golf Center Thursday, one day after winning the NCAA Cle Elum (Washington) Regional championship at Tumble Creek Golf Club.
It was the Bucs’ first NCAA regional championship since 2001. They won by 10 strokes over San Francisco and a dozen strokes over traditional powerhouse Wake Forest to earn a 17th NCAA tournament appearance.
ETSU coach Jake Amos was overwhelmed by the turnout, which included former coach Fred Warren and longtime program supporter William B. Greene Jr. for whom the golf center is named. Others in attendance included coaches from other ETSU sports programs, along with football great and former Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith.
“You see the history of this program and what this means,” Amos said. “To see all the people out, you see what it means to the community. College golf regionals are hard and a lot of coaches retire without ever having the chance to win one.
“We had been playing well, had just won conference and had a lot of rest. We knew it was a good venue for us in the mountains. The weather wasn’t great, but it suits our DNA as a team. We’re disciplined, patient and have a mature team.”
ETSU senior Shiso Go won the individual championship with an 8-under 205. He finished one stroke ahead of Alex Fitzpatrick from Wake Forest and Joey Vrzich from Pepperdine. His approach shots, especially during his final round of 67, were key.
“I tried to take what the golf course gave us,” Go said. “It was cold and windy, so I tried to stay on the fairway and hit on the green. I didn’t try to make birdies, but if the birdies came, then great. I missed short putts on 10 and 11, but on 13, I made a 25-footer for birdie. I made birdies on 14 and 15 and tried to maintain.
“My irons and approaches, I didn’t miss to the short side or back side. When I missed, it was the high side, where I would have an easy chip-in. It was pretty solid.”
Another ETSU golfer, Archie Davies, set the course record with a 63 during Tuesday’s second round of the tournament. He was the leader after day two, but faded with a 76 in the final round and finished tied for fourth with a 6-under 207.
Still, the joy of the team victory outweighed the individual goals.
“Obviously, the first two rounds I played great,” Davies said. “The second round, I didn’t have a bogey all day, holed out and made a couple of eagles. On a personal note, the final round wasn’t how I wanted to play, but the team to win by 10 (strokes) and the first time in 20 years, there were all those emotions. It is very special and now we’re ready to go to nationals.”
Trevor Hulbert tied for sixth individually at 3-under, which included a 71 for par on the final day. Jake Rhea and Remi Chartier both posted 4-over 75 scores. Amos said the Tumble Creek course was a great fit for the Bucs since it is similar to their home course.
“A few people told me it reminded them of a mountainous, hard Blackthorn (Club),” Amos said. “That’s obviously a compliment to our home course. I think of Blackthorn, Diamond Creek and others in the area, how it was very beautiful, picturesque with fast greens. It was honestly a perfect venue for us.”
Now, the focus shifts to the NCAA Championship to be held May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Arizona. Amos called the desert course a completely different animal. What doesn’t change is the Bucs’ plan over the next few weeks.
“As a team, it’s step by step. Our first goal is to have a good season and winning the conference was another goal of ours,” Amos said. “The next goal was to win regionals. The final goal is to win the national championship. Our main focus isn’t to win it, but to put ourselves in position to give us an opportunity.”