Jason Shay was one relieved coach on Thursday afternoon.
Shay, the basketball coach at East Tennessee State, had just been notified that his team would indeed be able to play its home opener Saturday against UAB. The Bucs, whose last game was called off because of positive coronavirus tests, passed their latest round of tests on Thursday with no new positives.
“It’s been a long time, a couple of weeks,” Shay said during a Zoom call after practice at Freedom Hall. “So the guys are excited to finally get back on the court and we get to play at home. They’re excited about that.”
Shay won’t have his full roster at his disposal. Two undisclosed players will miss the game. One tested positive and the other is isolating because he was in close contact. The two players in question are not starters, Shay said.
It will be the home opener, but it will have a different feeling. ETSU led the Southern Conference in attendance last season, but there will be no fans at the game. The university announced a plan that banned any fans or media from athletic events.
“It will be different, but we played in front of a sparse crowd down in Florida,” Shay said. “Unfortunately, that’s the norm right now. We’ve talked about that we have to be the ones to bring our energy and bring the energy in the building. And the bench has to do a good job.”
The Bucs come in with a 1-2 record after playing three games in Florida during Thanksgiving week. They were supposed to have played UNC Asheville on Tuesday night, but that game was postponed just hours before tipoff when the positive test was returned.
“I cross my fingers every time we have a test,” Shay said. “We get tested three times a week and you just pray that you’re not going to have a positive or multiple positives. I think the one good thing out of all of this is we haven’t had it widespread amongst our team.
“We have done a good job of trying to follow protocol at practice with the social distancing, limiting the number of contacts that we have as far as against the same person all the time. So we haven’t had the wide spread. It’s been one person here, one person there. We’re happy and proud of the way we’ve operated.”
UAB comes to Johnson City with a 5-0 record under first-year coach Andy Kennedy, a former Southeastern Conference coach of the year when he coached at Ole Miss. Game time Saturday is 4 p.m.