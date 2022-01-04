JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s postponed men’s basketball game with Western Carolina was rescheduled for Monday at Freedom Hall.
The Southern Conference teams were supposed to meet this past Saturday, but Western Carolina couldn’t play because of COVID-19 concerns.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. The ETSU athletic department says tickets for the originally scheduled date will be valid.
The game adds to a hectic stretch for the Bucs, who host VMI on Wednesday and Wofford on Saturday.
After meeting Western Carolina, they play at Furman the following Wednesday, meaning they’ll be playing four games in eight days.