JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State has been in talks to hold a “bubble”-type preseason college basketball tournament, a source close to the school said Saturday.
A committee has been meeting on campus for a couple of weeks to discuss the details of the potential event. Included in the discussions have been the size of the tournament, how the bubble would be contained, how long the event would last and whether it would be for men’s and women’s teams.
The committee is supposedly ready to make a report to athletic director Scott Carter in the next few days.
The tournament, which would almost certainly be played with no fans in the stands, would include mid-major teams, although some Power Five schools could be invited as well.
The college basketball season is scheduled to begin Nov. 10 with Little Rock paying a visit to ETSU that night, but the season is on hold as the NCAA decides what to do during the coronavirus pandemic that forced the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament in the spring.
The NCAA appears likely to push the start of the season back at least a couple of weeks. A decision on that is expected on Sept. 16.
Winthrop and the Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota are also said to be exploring the possibility of “bubble” tournaments.