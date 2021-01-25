JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State men's basketball coach Jason Shay warned how quickly things can change during this season of COVID-19.
Moments after his team beat Furman 71-62 in a key Southern Conference game on Saturday, the Bucs turned their attention toward Wednesday night’s rivalry game against Chattanooga. Shay issued a word of caution.
“We’re taking one game at a time,” he said. “Things can change so quickly this year.”
Meant as a general warning, the statement proved prophetic.
The ETSU-Chattanooga matchup became one of three SoCon games to be postponed on Monday. The others were Furman vs. UNC Greensboro, which was to be played Monday, and Furman vs. Chattanooga, which was set for Saturday. Chattanooga and Furman both had positive coronavirus tests within their programs.
ETSU (9-5, 5-1) is scheduled to play host to The Citadel on Saturday at 4 p.m. in its next game.