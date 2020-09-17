JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is in quarantine after two people connected with the program tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week.

NCAA delays start of basketball season until Nov. 25 The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball season will begin Nov. 25, and teams will be limited to a maximum number of 27 regular-season games.

Coach Jason Shay said his team will not be able to practice during the 14-day quarantine.

“I’d rather have it happen in September than have it in December,” Shay said Thursday during his weekly Zoom call with the media. “We’ve got to work through it. It is the protocol, and first and foremost is the safety and health of our players.

“We got a good 6½ weeks of work in and we’d normally have a break between the end of summer school and the start of the fall semester. So they probably needed a little bit of a break.”

The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday delayed the start of the college season until Nov. 25. Games originally were to start Nov. 10.

The NCAA also ruled that teams could play a maximum of 27 games and a minimum of 13.

Still uncertain is what will become of the games scheduled prior to Nov. 25, such as ETSU’s in the Cancun Challenge as well as other nonconference games.

“We’ve had discussions with teams that are already on our schedule and everybody right now is willing to play the schedule as we have it set,” Shay said. “I think there’s a lot of discussions behind the scenes on what is going to happen. You know the situation is still pretty fluid. Everybody’s still trying to figure it out, but we’re trying to do that as quickly as possible because we’re about 10 weeks away from starting.”

The Bucs’ schedule will include 18 Southern Conference games and Shay says he wants to play the maximum number of games allowed, so that will leave nine dates for nonconference opponents.

ETSU had not released its full schedule because it was still trying to add two games. Now it’s all up in the air and everybody will be scrambling to schedule over the next few weeks.

“We’re looking to see if we are going to be able to try and squeeze some games in possibly, but you know there’s not many opportunities because of the number of games from the 25th on moving forward,” Shay said. “It’s a challenge. Can, can we squeeze them in? I think this is going to be a unique year. We’re just trying to figure out who’s willing to play.”

Shay said there were three possible scenarios: push the nonconference games scheduled before Nov. 25 to the following season, reschedule the games for later this season, or cancel them altogether.

“There’s a lot of contractual issues as you move forward,” Shay said. “So we’re just kind of working through those.”

Even through the NCAA offered some solutions on Wednesday, there are still a lot more questions than answers.

“I think that’s a fair statement that we’ve got some direction, but we don’t have full direction,” Shay said. “We’re trying to work through those challenges that we have.”