JOHNSON CITY — The big bats were out for the East Tennessee State baseball team in Saturday’s season- opening win over Northern Kentucky.
Ashton King drove in four runs and Ethan Cady drove in three in a 10-3 Bucs victory at Thomas Stadium. Jake Lyle added a monster three-run shot over left field in the eighth inning.
Six of the Bucs’ nine hits went for extra bases.
ETSU led 3-0 after one inning and 6-3 after three.
“We got some timely hits, scored early and scored first, which was a good thing,” ETSU coach Joe Pennucci said. “It was good to see the guys have some quality at-bats and put the ball in play for RBI situations. We had a few too many punchouts, but we had some guys tack on some runs in the end.”
MIDDLE OF THE LINEUP
Batting in the 5-spot, Cady had an RBI double in the first inning, followed by King’s two-run double in the next at-bat. They padded the Bucs’ lead in the third inning, Cady smacking a two-run triple to right-center and King recording a sacrifice fly.
Cady went 2-for-3 with the three RBIs and two runs scored.
“I just saw a curveball on my triple and it was up, so I got a good swing on it,” he said. “I showed a lot of emotion (afterward) because my first year here I didn’t do so hot. I know my ability and today showed what our team can do.
“I think our offense is pretty well balanced. If some of the guys are having bad days, we have others to pick us up. That’s what Ashton and I did today, getting some good RBIs in good situations.”
King hit a solo shot in the eighth, followed three batters later by Lyle’s big blast.
Bucs starting pitcher Hunter Loyd struck out nine batters and walked just one over 5 1/3 innings. The sophomore right-hander from Knoxville gave up four hits and three runs to earn the win.
Joseph Acosta didn’t allow any hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief. Seth Chavez struck out four, allowed one hit and walked none to close the game.
“It was good to see Hunter out there and how he gave us a chance to win,” Pennucci said. “He pitched really well and then Joe gave us the middle-inning outs that we really needed. Seth did a good job on the back end, getting on top of hitters and throwing strikes.”
ETSU designed hitter Bryce Hodge contributed two hits and two runs.
Pennucci remains undefeated as the Bucs’ skipper on opening day. He is 4-0 in season openers, and the current streak of five opening-day wins is the longest in program history.
“It’s good to get off to a good start,” Pennucci said. “I was happy they were able to play well and get the win. It’s a long season and you have to ride the wave as it goes.”
Northern Kentucky starter Ben Gerl struck out 12 of 24 batters he faced over five innings. He threw 65 strikes in 95 pitches but gave up six hits and six runs and was tagged with the loss.
No Norse batter had multiple hits.
SUNDAY DOUBLEHEADER
The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader Sunday, starting at noon. Left-hander Colby Stuart is penciled in to start. Game 2, tentatively set for 3:30 p.m., will have Hunter Townsend on the mound for the Bucs.
“Just to get out there and play, there’s a lot of emotion,” Cady said. “Our guys are going to be ready to play tomorrow. With Colby and Hunter Townsend, they’re going to come out ready to compete and our hitters are ready to go.”