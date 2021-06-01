Cultivating sound academic achievement to go with their success in competition, East Tennessee State athletes generated a cumulative grade-point average of 3.165 during the spring semester.
The school’s athletic department released the information on Tuesday.
“I am extremely proud of all our student-athletes, and their hard work and commitment to academics,” ETSU athletic director Scott Carter said through a press release. “Our student-athletes excelled in a semester that was challenging in many ways.
“I would like to send my gratitude to Lauren Aksionoff and all of our academic staff, as well as our coaching staffs for the academic emphasis and support they provide every ETSU Buccaneer.”
Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, ETSU had 15 of its 17 programs taking part in competition within the semester. With the help of Aksionoff, who is in her first year as the associate athletic director for academic services, and her staff, six programs registered a 3.5-plus GPA while 14 programs posted a 3.0 or higher.
“A special thank you to my academic staff for their continued guidance and to the coaches and administrators for supporting our student-athletes,” Aksionoff said through the press release.
The women’s tennis team led all programs for the second time this academic year, finishing with a 3.741 mark. Both women’s and men’s soccer, women’s and men’s golf and softball all finished above the 3.5 plateau.
“We are proud of our student-athletes and their academic success,” Aksionoff said. “They adapted to this unique year and committed to their academics just as they do to their athletic pursuits.”
Individually, 32 student-athletes obtained a perfect 4.0 GPA in the spring semester. A total of 154 Buccaneers earned a 3.5 GPA or higher, while 254 student-athletes topped the 3.0 mark.
The Bucs recorded nearly two dozen more recipients of a 3.0+ GPA than last semester, in which 231 student-athletes eclipsed the mark.